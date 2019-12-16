Scotts Bluff County Commissioners OK inmate work program

The Scotts Bluff County inmate work program got a big note of thanks during Monday’s county board meeting.

Kathy Tando, President of the Serenity Garden Club, said her group approached the City of Scottsbluff 22 years ago about establishing a flower garden east of the river bridge near the YMCA building.

“The Parks Superintendent told us anyone could plant a garden, but what it really takes is someone to keep it up,” Tando told the county board. “For 22 years we’ve done that, but the last 10 years wouldn’t have been possible without the help of the inmates.”

Qualifying inmates are used by the county to help non-profit organizations with a wide variety of assistance. For the Serenity Garden Club, the work involved mulching, weeding, planting flowers and about anything else club members asked of them.

“It’s been a win-win relationship for us,” Tando said. “I’ve heard a lot of comments from the inmates that being outside helping has given them a new pride in themselves and their community. And people are always telling us they appreciate the garden.”

Tando said they’ve been struggling with a decision about the garden over the past few years. Because club members are growing older, she said they can no longer maintain it and will turn it over to the City of Scottsbluff City Department.

“The inmates have put in a lot of hard work that’s allowed us to remain committed,” she said. “Steve Suhr has been extra attentive to our needs since he’s been supervising the inmates.”

County Sheriff Mark Overman, who is also the Director of the Corrections Center, said the inmate work program used to be called a “chain gang,” but they no longer have chains.

Overman said with a facility as large as the detention center, the maintenance crew is always busy. Plus they’re assisted by a few inmate workers that have qualified for the program.

“That gets the inmates out of their cells for the day,” Overman said. “Many of them have told me they’d rather be outside working than just sitting in their cells.”

In addition to in-house workers, the detention center has an external crew of about six inmates that aren’t considered dangerous, generally local inmates that are serving a shorter sentence.

“They go out with a corrections officer and help public, non-profit groups and churches with different projects,” Overman said. “They’ve painted offices, moved furniture, poured concrete and cleaned out the Midwest Theater. We hear compliments about them all the time. They have a good attitude and we treat them well.”

The inmate worker program has been in operation since the new detention center opened in 2007 and Overman said there are more applicants than they can use. Staff has a significant vetting process for choosing who will be accepted into the program.

