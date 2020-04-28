Scotts Bluff County dispatcher Jamy Lawson taking calls for 25 years

As a youngster, Jamy Lawson recalls coloring pictures with his colored pencils at the Scotts Bluff County Communications Center while his dad, Jim, worked as a dispatcher.

Today, Lawson is one of the county’s dispatchers and has been for 25 years. He has also served on the Gering Volunteer Fire Department for 25 years.

“My dad started out as a nighttime general dispatcher back in the early 1970s, and he was a fireman back then, so I just kind of grew up around it and I knew that’s kind of what I wanted to be, too,” Lawson said. “In 1994, I came down and checked it out and decided that’s what I wanted to do some day, so he kind of instilled that in me.”

Lawson said dispatchers have to be able to handle stressful situations and multi-task and they have to be able to put incidents aside and keep moving forward.

“You take calls sometimes where it’s people that you know, which can affect you,” he said. “You take some bad ones like maybe a child’s not breathing or a child is choking, and you’re trying to help the mother, and she’s just in a panic and as a parent, I can understand how they feel. You take car accident calls where you hear the names and it’s people you know, and that can affect you. But you have to deal with it quick, and you’ve got to move on to the next call.”

Trying not to take home the incidents you deal with on the job is key for people in Lawson’s line of work.

“If you left while there was a bad call going on, you might think, ‘Ah man, that was a bad call,’” Lawson said. “There’s calls you think about when you go home, so it’s nice to have somebody to talk to. … Yeah, there’s some calls that are tough, and you go home and you think about it, but you come back the next day and do it again. That’s just what we do. The job is not for everybody, that’s for sure. It takes a special person to do it.”

On any given day, three dispatchers will work together. One may be handling calls for the Gering Police Department, one the Scottsbluff Police and the third the county sheriffs and multiple other smaller agencies. In addition to law enforcement, the communications center dispatches fire and medical, Scotts Bluff National Monument rangers, game and parks officers. They also dispatch after hours city utilities and the county roads department.

“It’s not just dispatching police units and fire units and ambulances,” Lawson said. “There’s a little more to it. We’re also down here running names for warrants, we’re entering names if a kid runs away from home, checking protection orders and things like that.”

The communications center fields calls for 64 agencies in Scotts Bluff, Banner and Sioux counties. Lawson told of how a typical day might go down when working with fellow dispatchers Rita Mills and Tatriana Boskovich.

“One thing you have to do is to be able to multi-task,” Lawson said. “You might be taking radio traffic, then 911 goes off, you might have ‘so-and-so is having a heart attack,’ so you’re trying to listen to your guys while paging ambulances out. We’re good about helping each other out. Rita might say, ‘I’ll get Valley (Ambulance) for you,’ or Tatriana might say, ‘I’ve got Scottsbluff Fire,’ while you’re trying to work with the person with the heart attack or whatever the case might be.”

Plans are in place in the event of a power outage, fire or other events that may cause problems for the staff at the communications center. In the event of an incident such as the train derailment of 2000 that included a major benzene spill that caused the evacuation of much of Scottsbluff, extra staff may be brought in. Snow and ice tend to create extra calls.

“For a snowstorm, we tend to get a lot of accident calls,” Lawson said. “It can get a lot busier. We can get power outages during those times, and that can be a very busy time. It always seems to happen on the weekends when the companies aren’t out working, so after hours, we field those calls for the city utility companies.”

Being able to help others is part of what drives Lawson.

“I like helping people,” he said. “I like the people I work with. I enjoy coming to work every day. Every day is a new challenge. You never know what’s going to be on the other end of that phone. It’s always something new. You never know what to expect. I like the officers we work with. I’m also on the Gering Fire Department for 25 years, so if I’m not on that end of it, I’m on this end of it. I like to work with my guys, too, and all the other fire departments.”

Lawson’s son Andrew is 19 and preparing to go to Air Force basic training in April. Andrew appears set to enter the first responder field as well.

“He wants to become a police officer and a firefighter, carrying on the family tradition,” Lawson said.

After 25 years in dispatch, Lawson said it takes a lot to surprise him, saying that if you can imagine it, it’s probably happened. Compassion for the people he interacts with is forefront in his mind.

“We deal with people on their worst days is what we tell people,” he said. “If they’re calling us, something bad has probably happened. Maybe not totally bad, but it could be their worst day when they have to call us.”