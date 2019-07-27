MITCHELL — Center Avenue in Mitchell was lined with people Saturday, July 27, for the annual Scotts Bluff County Fair Parade.
The parade is a county, not a Mitchell parade, organizer and Mitchell Chamber of Commerce member Shane Reinpold said. There are groups from Mitchell, Scottsbluff, Gering, Morrill and every part of Scotts Bluff County that take part.
“It’s a time to get together with friends and family,” Mitchell Mayor Dave Curtis said. "It is for the whole community to have a great time."
The parade is sponsored by the Mitchell Chamber of Commerce.
“We are trying to get all the communities (in the county) involved,” Mitchell chamber member Robert Perez added. “The parade also helps kick off the fair.”
Kevin Moody, former KNEB reporter, was the Grand Marshal.
“I was honored they asked me,” he said. “It is a great honor.”
The parade allows candy to be thrown and flyers to be handed out.
“We love it,” Brandi Shane said as she helped line up the Mitchell Organized Softball and Baseball float. “We get all the boys and girls back together and they have a blast (taking part in the parade).”
For members of the Mitchell High School class of 1989, it was their first time in the parade in 30 years, class member Stacy Bean said.
“We always were in it during high school.”
The parade lasted an hour and as the crowd began leaving, parade announcer Ray Richard said, “It’s official, the Scotts Bluff County Fair has begun.”