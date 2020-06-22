The Scotts Bluff County Fair is still scheduled for July 25 through Aug. 1, with many of the traditional and popular events still a go.

The evening of Wednesday, July 29 is the Heartland Truck and Tractor Pull. A new event is scheduled for the next night on July 30.

Matt Larsen, CEO of Vistabeam, has put together what he calls the Dirt Dash.

“The idea is to have a low-budget, fun event where people can bring their beater cars to run on the dirt track, using the same footprint as the Rubber Check Race,” Larsen said. “It will include turns inside the area, not just an oval.”

On Friday, July 31 is the No Limits Monster Truck event, replacing the traditional concert that wasn’t scheduled for this year.

On Saturday, Aug. 1, a fan favorite, the 37th annual Rubber Check Race wraps up the fair at its new time.

“The 4-H exhibits are still going on as well,” Scotts Bluff County Fair Director Lana Hubbard said. “There’s going to be some modifications as we adhere to the governor’s health and safety guidelines.”

She added that with changes in COVID-19 protocols, the guidelines could change before the fair begins the end of July. Staff will continue to stay up-to-date with the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Panhandle Public Health District.

As for now, the fair has added hand sanitizer stations, encourages visitors to wear protective masks and practice social distancing. Several events have been scaled back to fit the proper guidelines.

“We want to have as traditional a fair as we can within the guidelines,” Hubbard said. “We’re dedicated to being part of our collective well-being and look forward to our annual celebration.”

The fair will have to go on without one of the main attractions. The Frazier Shows carnival will not make an appearance this year.

Hubbard said Frazier Shows adheres to a strict schedule in booking its annual tour across the country. When one destination cancels, it becomes problematic to complete the remainder of the schedule on time.

“A cancellation, for whatever reason, changes Frazier’s whole route,” Hubbard said. “In that case, they can’t afford to finish the schedule. That’s why they aren’t able to come this year.”