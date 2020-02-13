A Scotts Bluff County District Court jury is deliberating the case of a Scottsbluff man accused of sexual assault.
The jury, made up of 7 women and five men, received the case against Jimmy Darnell, 70, at 10:40 a.m. Authorities charged Darnell in May 2019 with charges of first-degree sexual assault on a child less than 12 years of age, a Class IB felony; and sexual assault of a child, third degree, Class IIIA felony.
Allegations stem from a 2012 incident in which Darnell is alleged to have sexually-assaulted a girl when she was 5 years old. The girl told police she had been staying overnight at Darnell’s home when she alleges that he touched her and sexually assaulted her.
Jurors heard three days of testimony, which began Monday and concluded Wednesday. Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks outlined the state’s case that the girl had initially disclosed the alleged sexual assault a day after staying at Darnell’s home, however, her parents did not report the disclosure and she later re-disclosed when she was 12 years old after watching a video at school on puberty. Darnell’s attorney, Maren Chaloupka, contends that the allegations are a result of a story concocted by the girl’s mother as she sought to separate and divorce her husband.
Stay with starherald.com for more on this developing story
