Panhandle Public Health officials announced a third death from the coronavirus in the Panhandle during a daily briefing Monday.

A woman in her 90s, who also had underlying health conditions, died. The deaths of two persons in the Panhandle were reported earlier this month: a man in his 80s and a woman in her 90s. Both also had underlying health conditions.

On Monday, officials announced that nine more cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle were reported: a woman in her 50s in Cheyenne County, unknown; and two Dawes County residents, a woman in her 40s and 50s, both community spread cases. Six Scotts Bluff County residents have been diagnosed: a girl in her teens, who acquired the virus from close contact; two women in their 20s, both identified as having contracted the virus through community spread; a woman, identified as 80 and older, who acquired the disease through close contact; a teen boy, who is identified as having contracted the virus through community spread; and a man in his 60s, who contracted the virus through exposure via a close contact.

To date, 243 Panhandle residents have tested positive for the coronavirus and there have been 152 people recovered. Currently, there are 88 active cases and six people are hospitalized.

"Increased precautions remain critical against this virus, especially to protect our most vulnerable in the community,” said Paulette Schnell, director of Scotts Bluff County Health Department. Public health officials continue to stress the importance of masks, even showing the results of a demonstration that showed how little material passed into a lab dish during a test of a person wearing a mask and then not wearing a mask.

The Panhandle, along with most other Nebraska counties, has moved toward decreased restrictions in phase three of the Governor’s Directed Health Measure beginning Monday, June 22. Guidance documents are available at http://pphd.org/COVID-19.html. Public health officials urge all Panhandle residents to continue the following:

— Stay at least six feet away from others. Close contact and exposure are considered less than six feet for 15 minutes or more. Social distancing is one of the best prevention strategies we have against this virus.

— Wear a mask when social distancing is not possible and when in public spaces or areas.

— Frequent handwashing or sanitizing is critical.

— Monitor your symptoms and immediately call your doctor, clinic, or our 24/7 line at 308-262-5764 before going anywhere if you are experiencing any of the following: cough, fever, shortness of breath, sore throat, body chills, headache, loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

— Please use extra caution if you are over 60 or have any underlying health conditions.