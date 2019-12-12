It was standing room only at an open house celebrating the centennial of the Scotts Bluff National Monument Thursday at the Gering Civic Center.

The crowd was reflective of the citizens who, 100 years ago yesterday, finally got their way.

“It’s not every day you turn 100,” Dan Morford, superintendent of Scotts Bluff National Monument during his remarks at the Monument’s Centennial Celebration, said.

Of course, Scotts Bluff has been around for more than 100 years — some estimates say it is closer to 33 million — but on Dec. 12, 1919, it was officially recognized as a national monument after numerous letters from local citizens and leaders to the federal government.

On Thursday, community leaders kicked off the celebration with a proclamation commemorating the centennial. Artwork by William Henry Jackson was on display, as well as challenge projects from the Oregon Trail Days Quilt Show and soap box derby memorabilia.

Morford thanked park ranger and centennial coordinator Kayla Gasker for her work on the celebration. This year, there were more than 30 programs and events related to the monument, which may not of happened without Gasker’s help, he said.

Gasker shared a year-in-review for the monument, saying that visitation was up by 10,000 this year. As part of the Nebraska Passport Program, the Monument stamped 1,758 passports.

She announced the winners of the Monument’s photography contest, held over the sumer, with the grand prize going to Adventure Photography for a photo of a Pony Express Re-ride participant riding past the monument. Cindy Hayden, Ty Acton and Carrie Thompson received honorable mentions for their photographs.

While some came for the cake, for others, it was more personal.

“My mom, Lisa Blanco, used to be a seasonal ranger in the summer time,” Sheridan Blanco said. “I would go out and help with living history.”

In 2018, Sheridan Blanco served as a seasonal ranger.

“It’s always been a big part of my life,” she said.

The event included an interpretive program by Chief Ranger Justin Cawiezel, who shared a timeline of significant events in the monument’s history along with photos. He told the stories of the Civil Workers Administration and Civilian Conservation Corp’s work to create the Summit Road and the soap box derby that drew 12,000 people to the Bluff.

“The community came out for this — it was a big event,” Cawiezel said.

He also talked about the various phases of the visitors center construction throughout the years as well as the role the monument played in World War II. A photograph showed soldiers from the 1st Battalion, 507 Parachute Infantry at the monument.

They had been in the area for military training and stopped by the monument not long before they were sent into battle on D Day.

“Most of the guys in these pictures — they didn’t come back,” she said.

He touched on anniversary celebrations that have taken place throughout the years including the wagon train in 1993, which was the 150th anniversary of the opening of the Oregon Trail, and a 2007 celebration of the Summit Road’s 70th anniversary.

The next 100 years? Well, that’s to be decided, Cawiezel said.

“It is just as much up to you as it is us,” he said. “It belongs to you — it belongs to all of us.”