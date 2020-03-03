The visitor center at Scotts Bluff National Monument is currently empty, but that will change soon.

A final inspection of the building took place on Tuesday, March 3, bringing together National Park Service employees and project leaders.

“I’m pretty excited about getting to this point,” Scotts Bluff National Monument superintendent Dan Morford said. “It’s been a long haul.”

For the most part, the $3.2 million project stayed on target, with the exception of a few weather delays here and there, Morford said. The revamped visitor center will open on March 28, and a grand opening ceremony will take place from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on April 25.

Details are being ironed out for a Birds of Prey program that week, which will feature the movie The Eagle Hunters.

Artist Quinn Jacobson will give two presentations about William Henry Jackson and his techniques titled “How the West was Photographed,” as part of the grand opening celebration. The program is set for 6-8 p.m. on April 24 and 2:30-4:30 p.m. on April 25, and will include demonstrations of ambrotype, tintype and wet plate photography. The program is free but seating is limited.

The building is now ADA accessible, which was a main goal, said Morford, and it features a number of design elements meant to connect the new with the historical.

Many of the rooms feature visible rafters made from wood and metal — the same materials used for covered wagons. A cut away in one wall reveals the original construction by the Civilian Conservation Corp, complete with dirt and straw. Morford calls it a “window to history.”

It was important to preserve pieces of the original building and share them with visitors, he said.

While construction might be finished, there’s a lot of work to be done before March 28, Morford said.

“We still have a little bit of painting to do,” he said. “And some landscaping — those types of things.”

There’s also the task of installing displays and exhibits inside the center.

“I have a 53 foot semi-trailer full of crates,” Morford said.

A team will come from Washington state to install the specially designed exhibits, which include artifacts, a 3D model of the monument, interpretive panels and interactive experiences for young visitors. The install is expected to take place over the course of about 10 days in mid March.

The temporary visitor center will close down on March 25 to allow everything to be moved back into the newly renovated building.

“We won’t have any visitor services from March 25-27,” Scotts Bluff National Monument ranger Kayla Gasker said, adding that the park will still be open.

Eventually dioramas, which are being professionally cleaned and touched up, will be installed but that likely won’t happen until July.

A wall inside the building will feature a number of pieces by William Henry Jackson that have been in storage because of a lack of space. The hope is to eventually buy additional display cases so visitors can see some of Jackson’s tools of the trade.

“He was such a huge part of our history here,” Morford said. “We have the benefit of having some of his stuff and we want to be able to share it ... it doesn’t do any good just sitting in storage.”

Morford also plans on putting together temporary displays that can be rotated out, giving visitors the chance to see new pieces of history even if they’ve visited before.

“There’s so many stories to tell and you can’t tell them all,” Morford said, adding that temporary displays would allow the NPS to tell more of those stories.

Morford said that with the 3,000-square-foot expansion of the visitor center, he anticipates visitors will spend more time there and he’s looking forward to sharing the Monument’s story with them.

“This is an opportunity for us to set a new direction for what we provide to visitors,” said Morford. “Our work is really just beginning.”