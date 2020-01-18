Scotts Bluff National Monument welcomes new ranger

It was a nearly 2,200 mile hike that led Eric Grunwald to a career at the National Parks Service.

Grunwald is the new lead interpreter at Scotts Bluff National Monument. After growing up near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, he went on to study parks and recreation in college. He planned on working for a municipal parks department.

“I saw recreation as a way to be able to engage people and communities,” he said.

Once he graduated, he decided to thru-hike the Appalachian Trail, which stretches from Georgia to Maine.

“After that, I thought it would be cool to do something where I get to give back to the natural environment since I’ve gotten so much out of it,” Grunwald said.

He took a job at a YMCA camp where he met his wife, who worked for the National Parks Service.

He secured a seasonal role at Wind Caves National Park in South Dakota and eventually became a permanent National Parks Service employee.

After Wind Caves, he moved to a position at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico and then on to Andrew Johnson National Historic Site in Tennessee.

“My office was in a former president's home,” Grunwald said.

Prior to coming to Scottsbluff with his wife and daughter, he worked at Voyageurs National Park in Minnesota.

One of the main elements of Grunwald’s job as lead interpretor is planning programming at the monument.

He said he’d like to create an expanded education program, eventually partnering with local schools to provide additional education opportunities.

“We do a little bit of that right now, but I think we can expand our educational outreach for sure,” he said.

He believes it is important to get kids excited about conservation, history and being outdoors early on. It will allow them to understand a little bit more about the gem they have in their backyard, he said, adding that education is a major priority of the National Parks Service in general.

Grunwald said he was excited to see how much the community values the monument, because that isn’t the case for other locations. At the same time, locals often forget the resources available to them there.

“It’s a resources where they can go for a hike or learn more about the nation’s history,” Grunwald said.

He enjoys hiking the trails — his favorite is a lesser used path on the south bluff — and enjoys getting lost in the local history.

“My favorite thing is being able to fully immerse myself in these really special places,” he said. “It’s cool to think I can step out of the visitors center and walk on the Oregon Trail. Not everyone can say that about their job.”