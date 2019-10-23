On Oct. 22, the U.S. Department of Transportation renewed its Essential Air Service (EAS) contract with SkyWest Airlines to continue EAS support for the next three years at airports in Scottsbluff and North Platte.

Director Raul Aguallo with Western Nebraska Regional Airport said when he heard the news, he contacted the federal EAS director to make sure the renewal was for three years, as most often a renewal is for two years.

“We’re very happy with the renewal,” Aguallo said. “A three-year extension shows they have some confidence in Scottsbluff and our boarding counts as our numbers continue to grow.”

The previous EAS subsidy for Scottsbluff was $3.575 million and the new one decreased by $163,000 to $3.152 million.

“That’s a good sign because the Department of Transportation sees we’re making money and they’re happy with how we’re operating,” Aguallo said. “The cost of a seat under the EAS agreement with our previous carrier was $208 for a round-trip flight to Denver. With SkyWest, the cost is down to $122.”

He said the EAS subsidy will probably never go away completely, but the current agreement represents a $100,000-plus savings to the government.

At October’s airport authority board meeting, Aguallo reported that 13,600 passengers have already booked flights in 2019, so he expects to hit the 17,000 mark by year’s end.

Affordable ticket prices aren’t the only reason more people are flying out of Scottsbluff. SkyWest, which offers jet service, has reported few flight cancellations and the ones they experience are usually due to weather at Denver International Airport, Aguallo says.

Also, SkyWest has adjusted flight times to make it easier for passengers to make connections once they arrive in Denver.

“We’ve very pleased with the service we’ve received from SkyWest,” Bob Unzicker, chairman of the Airport Authority of Scotts Bluff County, said. “I think they’re also pleased with the increases in boardings. It’s important that we keep air service available in this area.”

Unzicker said EAS is essential for small airports. He remembered what he once heard from a colleague: That big business doesn’t come to a community by bus. Just by its appearance, an airport needs to say it’s open for business, whether its customers are in the commercial or private sectors, he said.

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer is a member of the Senate Commerce Committee and chair of the Transportation and Safety Subcommittee. She has been a long-time supporter of the EAS program.

“Nebraska’s small airports connect our families and businesses to the rest of the world, and the EAS program is critical to maintaining air service in our rural areas,” she said in a prepared statement. “After sending a letter in support of this action, I am happy to see that SkyWest has been awarded a three-year contract to operate out of Scottsbluff and North Platte. This is a good thing for those communities and our state’s economy.”

Seven Nebraska airports qualify for EAS funding, including Alliance, Chadron, Grand Island, Kearney and McCook.

