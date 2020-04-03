Scottsbluff and Gering High Schools' commencement set for June 21

Seniors at Scottsbluff and Gering High Schools will have a graduation ceremony this summer.

The ceremonies were announced on Friday morning and are tentatively set for June.

“This is something seniors have looked forward to,” Scottsbluff Public School superintendent Rick Myles said. “It’s defined their whole educational experience for most of their lives — we don’t take that lightly at all.”

As long as everything settles down, Gering’s ceremony is set for 1 p.m. on June 21 at Five Rocks Amphitheater. Scottsbluff’s will take later that day at 4 p.m. at the Bearcat Stadium.

In the event that ceremonies will need to be pushed back, the change will be communicated by June 1. Alternate dates have been set in July, just in case.

“We don’t have plans to give up on a live, in-person ceremony,” Myles said.

Typically, Gering’s ceremony takes place at the auditorium at Western Nebraska Community College.

“It’s much more likely to be nice, so we decided to go with Five Rocks for this,” Gering Public School superintendent Bob Hastings said.

Five Rocks would also allow people to be more spread out if there are still social distancing measures, he said.

If plans change due to weather, the ceremony will take place at Gering High School.

Some students may be unable to attend a summer graduation due to commitments such as the military, but Myles and Hastings both plan on having some kind of ceremony for those students, even if it’s done virtually and individually.

“It might be something small,” said Myles. “We want to do something. We’re just beginning to put together those plans.”

ReConnect students will graduate individually as they finish their coursework and a ceremony will be scheduled later on.

Having a graduation ceremony is more important than ever, Hastings said.

“Students have had an unexpected suspension of anything they consider normal,” he said. “They didn’t have the luxury of finishing out the year.”

He pointed out that many students have known each other since kindergarten and are now missing out on the celebratory goodbye seniors typically share with one another.

“They’ve developed strong bonds,” Hastings said. “It’s important to bring them together with family and friends to celebrate all they’ve done.”

Myles said the districts are working to address other concerns seniors may have, including credits for college courses they’ve taken.

“I think that part is difficult for many seniors because our college credit rate is so high,” he said. “We’re working closely with WNCC to do all we can ... to preserve credit, grades and experiences for those students as best we can.”

He also feels for the younger students.

“This isn’t the way Kindergarten should be, or first grade or middle school,” he said.

Staff members have also had a hard time with the abrupt end to the school year and the move to online learning, especially those who are retiring.

“They’re feeling very similar to what our seniors must be feeling,” Myles said. “This isn’t the way they expected this to end.”

Teachers in Gering are dealing with the same emotions. The impact on staff also adds to the need for a ceremony, Hastings said.

He said, “We need to have some closure for the year.”