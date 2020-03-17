The Scottsbluff City Council Monday night approved a three-year contract for the police department and announced that non-essential services would be closed at the close of business Tuesday.

In an effort to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the City, like many others in the state will cease non-essential services, after Tuesday. Police, fire and sanitation will continue to operate as normal, however, recycling pickup will be suspended. The Lied Public Library is already closed and the book drop is closed until further notice. Any contact regarding city services for the public should be directed to 308-630-6202 or e-mail can be sent to CM@scottsbluff.org.

The police union contract includes a 4% cost of living adjustment to get the department within state requirements for departments of its size. As a balance to that wage increase, expenses such as dry cleaning of uniforms and some education pay incentives will no longer be paid by the city. An additional pay grade step has also been added for police officers.

“Certainly, there is additional expense with this contract,” Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn said, “but then when you look at the force that we have in place, not only is it worth it, but it’s also competitive and it will keep these people here.”

Kuckkahn said he believes the contract is agreeable for both the city and the police union.

“In looking at this, I think it’s fair, it’s equitable with our array communities,” he said.

In addition to the police contract, the council approved a wage increase for the city’s lifeguards to put them more in line with lifeguards in the area, specifically Gering.

“Right now, we’re short lifeguards,” Kuckkahn said. “If we don’t get more guards, the pool will not open. I feel we need to put in a little bit of a punch here and get in line with some of the surrounding communities, particularly Gering.”