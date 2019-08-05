Scottsbluff approves release seeking sites for joint landfill

SCOTTSBLUFF — Scottsbluff and Gering are seeking a location for a joint landfill, and the Scottsbluff City Council Monday night approved its next step toward finding a location.

After it was determined that the Bald Peak area south of Morrill was not viable, the two communities were back to the drawing board for finding a site for a new landfill. The Scottsbluff Council on Monday night approved sending out a press release requesting new candidate locations for the facility. Trihydro Corporation is the engineering firm working with the cities on-site location, seeking a location that will have the capability of housing a landfill to last at least 100 years. Gering and Scottsbluff are seeking to replace the current Gering landfill, which is expected to reach its permitted capacity by 2026.

“We’re trying to solicit landowners for a potential new site,” Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson said. “We want to give landowners a chance to come forward with their locations to be vetted and make a determination of the viability of their location.”

Johnson said the approach to ask landowners to come forward has worked on past projects for Trihydro.

“The Bald Peak site has been removed from the table,” he said. “The approach that has worked for Trihydro on other projects in the past is to allow the landowners to come forward rather than going out to them and trying to negotiate a location.”

The ideal land is to be located within a 45-mile radius of Scottsbluff/Gering, at least 1,000 feet from state or federal highways and 5,000 feet from airports, but within a mile of a county road. There is to be three-phase power accessibility and no residences, surface water, groundwater wells or irrigation facilities within close proximity. Scottsbluff Public Works Director Mark Bohl said Trihydro would review properties submitted to check on the requirements as well as environmental impacts of endangered species and the like before bringing back a list of possible sites to the cities for review. The location search is part of Trihydro’s contract, and will not create any additional cost to the project for Scottsbluff and Gering.

“I’m assuming that we’re going to get a number of really good sites,” Bohl told the council.

Interested landowners should contact Travis Evans at Trihydro at 307-745-7474 or by e-mail at tevans@trihydro.com.