The Scottsbluff City Council Monday night approved an updated contract that will extend the City’s funding agreement with the Riverside Discovery Center for five years, but reduce its contribution and provide a contingency clause in the event of reduced sales tax revenues.

The new agreement, passed by a 3-2 vote, will be effective with the first payment due Oct. 1, calling for quarterly payments not to exceed $300,000 per year for the next five fiscal years. The city had been contributing $350,000 per year, however city staff and council members had expressed that the amount was becoming unsustainable due to decreased sales tax revenues and increased expenses tightening the budget.

Riverside Director Anthony Mason said he was pleased with the outcome of the negotiations and happy that things can move forward for the zoo now that the staff knows what it will be dealing with.

“We are very excited to have the continued support of the city,” Mason said. “This was a tough, but fair negotiation. We just want to do what’s best and continue to be a driving force for tourism and community education and recreation.”

The new deal includes a provision allowing the city to adjust any of the quarterly installments based on the reported sales tax from the previous quarter. Any reduction of the funds would have to be approved by a three-fourths vote of the then sitting City Council, and the Zoo would have to be notified in advance of the change.

Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson said the city is happy to be continuing its partnership with the Zoo, and the hope is that by investing in the zoo, the returning tourism dollars will stimulate the city’s sales tax revenues. He said the council members who voted for the agreement are optimistic about the outlook for the city’s finances going forward.

“In approving this contract, the city remains optimistic that this entity that has been part of this community for generations will continue to thrive,” Mayor Raymond Gonzales said. “We will continue to work and try and balance the financial challenges the city is facing with providing quality of life for its residents.”

Mason said the level of the support going forward allows the zoo to continue to operate moving forward.

“We’re going to go and look for alternate sources to try and help shore that up,” Mason said, ‘but it’s a manageable number, and we’re going to continue to do what we need to do and continue to operate as a zoo. … The city and the zoo are continuing to work together. The zoo is going to continue to be open. Nothing is perfect in any negotiation, but we’re pretty happy with how things turned out, and we’re happy to be moving forward.”