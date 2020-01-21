Rick Kuckkahn will return to the position of Scottsbluff city manager on an interim basis beginning Feb. 18.

Terms of Kuckkahn’s deal were approved by the City Council in a 3-2 vote Tuesday night. The effective date will give Kuckkahn two weeks to work with current City Manager Nathan Johnson, who has accepted a similar position in Dillon, Colorado. Johnson’s final task with Scottsbluff will be the March 2 city council meeting. Kuckkahn’s deal runs through June 1, but can terminate earlier if the city is able to place a permanent person in the position prior to that date. If no replacement is found by June 1, the two sides will mutually determine whether the agreement shall continue.

Council members Nathan Green and Scott Shaver voted against the contract.

In the contract approved Tuesday night, Kuckkahn will be paid a salary of $2,500 per week and will also receive $770 per week in lieu of any and all other benefits to which full-time employees of the city are entitled, including insurance, retirement and vacation or sick leave. Kuckkahn, whose current mailing address is listed in the contract as Hayden, Colorado, will not be paid any housing or moving expenses as part of the agreement.

The council also approved a request for proposal (RFP) to be sent to recruiting firms to engage in the advertising for and hiring of Johnson’s replacement. Under the terms of the RFP, submissions are to be returned to the city no later than noon Jan. 22. Johnson said the RFP would go out after the meeting Tuesday night to 20 search firms due to the tight timeline for return.

Johnson said asking Kuckkahn to fill in on an interim basis would help smooth the transition between Johnson’s departure and the hiring of a permanent replacement. Kuckkahn, who served as Scottsbluff city manager for 18 years before retiring in 2016 and has more than 30 years of experience in city administration, has indicated he has no desire to return on a full-time basis.

“It gives (the council) more flexibility in regards to time constraints by having a manager in place and not having to appoint a department head as an interim or somebody else without city management experience to the position,” Johnson said.

The effective date allows Kuckkahn time to update himself on the current operations of the city.

“This will give us two weeks to get him up to speed on different city projects,” Johnson said, “where we’re at in different projects, collective bargaining agreement negotiations, things of that matter. We are trying to work tirelessly on getting some of these things wrapped up and approved prior to the interim coming in and before a new permanent manager is on board.”

Kuckkahn was not present at Tuesday’s meeting.

