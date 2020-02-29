The Scottsbluff City Council Monday night will look into options for solid waste disposal.

The city currently contracts with the City of Gering to use its landfill, however that landfill’s life span is expected to run out in 2026. Scottsbluff and Gering have been in talks with an engineering firm about finding a location for a new regional landfill to take the place of the current facility, however no workable sites have been found as yet.

The council will consider issuing a request for proposal for disposal options, whether those options are to help extend the lifespan of the Gering landfill or for a long-term option for Scottsbluff in the event the regional facility is delayed or doesn’t come to fruition.

“We’re not abandoning the idea of a regional landfill and working with Gering as a partner,” Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn said. “That’s not what we’re doing here. All we want to do is have in hand options in the event that the Gering landfill has to close down the road. We’re trying to be proactive. If the Gering landfill is full and they have to close it, we need an option. We need to. obviously, move our trash somewhere else. I suspect that Gering is preparing themselves for the same possibility.”

The RFP would be to contract with an outside, private company to provide waste disposal options for the city.

“A couple of ways of looking at it,” Kuckkahn said. “One, it gives us assurance that we’ll have a place to take it. And if we do decide to take it there sooner than later, if we take it to a private landfill before Gering closes, it will give the Gering landfill a longer period of time to stay open, and a longer time for the regional landfill issue to evolve.”

The council will also receive an initial report from city manager search firm Baker Tilly regarding the firm’s work to find a replacement for City Manager Nathan Johnson. Johnson’s final tack with the city will be Monday night’s meeting. There will be a reception for Johnson at City Hall from 3-5 p.m. Monday.