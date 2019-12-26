Scottsbluff city leaders anticipate sales tax revenues increase, focus on infrastructure projects in 2020

After City of Scottsbluff officials saw sagging sales tax revenues the past couple of years, they are anticipating an increase in 2020.

Mayor Raymond Gonzales said he also anticipates increased partnerships with the Scottsbluff and Gering Public Schools, Western Nebraska Community College, the City of Gering and other surrounding municipalities. Gonzales said he would like to see the revitalization of the Western Nebraska Economic Development group that brought many communities of the Panhandle together to work on economic issues.

“Economic development is critical, but it’s an approach, so all these economic development engines need to be working in sync, and all these groups play a role in it,” Gonzales said.

In December, the city was able to complete a contract extension with the Riverside Discovery Center to keep city funds supporting the zoo for another five years beyond 2020. The process of finalizing the contract took more than a year of back-and-forth and some contentious city council meetings.

“That consumed a lot of the year,” Gonzales said. “But it was a good process, and it was a learning process for us all. We engaged a lot of people in that negotiation, in that contract, so both sides understand the financial impact that the zoo has on this community and on the budget. That was very important.”

In 2019, city crews were able to complete the 42nd Street expansion and improvement. City officials also established the beginnings of a public-private partnership with Nebraska Public Power District on a solar array next to the Landers Soccer Complex in northeast Scottsbluff that will potentially help offset costs for residents and businesses once it is on-line in the first quarter of 2020.

After much back-and-forth about it’s location, Scottsbluff officials are working to acquire right-of-way for the Monument Valley Pathway. The hope is to put the project out to bid in the first quarter of 2020 and begin work.

The city council approved a letter of intent to apply for civic and community center financing funds through the Department of Economic Development to potentially apply for funds to help revitalize the 23 Club Baseball facility. The city has allocated $600,000 in cash out of its general fund in order to match dollar-for-dollar up to that $600,000 mark. The overall project is approximately $1.4 million for Phase I.

City Manager Nathan Johnson said, “We’re hoping that this grant can help as a gap to fill that shortfall right there between the $1.2 and the $1.4 million, and hopefully we can get that project out to bid in the first quarter and complete a majority of Phase I here in 2020.”

Gonzales said those projects as well as a successful summer with the U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championships in the region contributed to a successful 2019.

Efforts to work together with the City of Gering for a potential joint landfill will be ramping up in 2020 as well. Consultants are working on a feasibility report that will help both cities determine where they stand on that project and what will be the future of sanitation services in Scottsbluff-Gering.

A chip seal project will be underway in the spring-summer months that will resurface asphalt streets in the city. This project is done every four years in an effort to prolong the lifespan of the streets.

Sales tax receipts that were more than $6 million as recently as fiscal year 2016 dropped below $5.3 million in 2019. Multiple hail storms in August caused extensive damage in the community, and a side effect of that is increased sales tax revenue for the city. Sales tax revenues run two months in arrears, meaning the October and November reporting months would be sales tax receipts for August and September, covering the first month and a half after the hail storms. For the October reporting month, revenues were up $41,000 over 2018. November was up nearly $143,000.

“We feel that sales tax trend is going to continue throughout fiscal year 2020 and could conceivably extend into the first quarter of fiscal year 2021 primarily due to the amount of damage, the availability of contractors and just the sheer amount of work that needs to be done to repair homes, to repair businesses and to repair vehicles,” Johnson said.

Gonzales said he was happy to see businesses filled with shoppers the weekend before Christmas. He said Scottsbluff’s role as a retail hub has taken a hit from internet sales and from businesses on the Front Range of Colorado.

“It’s important that the downtown community is thriving,” Gonzales said. “Not just the downtown, but all of the business community because of the way we’re set up with all these different business corridors, 27th, Avenue I, East Overland, downtown. The corridors, it’s different the way the town is laid out and where the businesses are located.”

Gonzales and Johnson both indicated that putting LB357 on the ballot for an increased sales tax is likely. Instead of stating a broad range of possible projects to be funded by LB357 as has been defeated in the past, the offiicals will likely target a single goal for the funds, such as work needed within the stormwater system.

“We’ve got some stormwater issues that we need to address over in the Avenue F neighborhood,” Gonzales said. “If you’ve been in there after a heavy rain, those streets just are flooded, and I think we need to take care of those things. It’s just a one-project approach. Take out one project at a time.”