Scottsbluff City Manager Nathan Johnson has turned in his 60-day resignation notice and will be accepting a similar position in Dillon, Colorado.

Johnson’s last day with the City of Scottsbluff will be March 3, finishing with that night’s city council meeting. He is to begin his new duties in Dillon on or before March 9. Johnson notified the city council of his intent Thursday night, and talked with the city’s management staff Friday morning.

“I’m very honest with people, and I treat people the way they should be treated,” Johnson said. “I consider them a part of my extended family, so breaking the news to our department heads was not an easy thing to do by all means.

"... We want to leave this community on a high note. We anticipate in these next 60 days to finish strong. ... We’ve got a lot of outstanding projects we need to wrap up, and we’re going to focus on getting as much of that done as we can get done.”

The transition to Dillon will be a move closer to family for Johnson’s wife, Maddie, who was born and raised in Grand Junction, Colorado. Her brother lives in Denver.

Transitioning from an ag-based community such as Scottsbluff to a tourism-based community such as Dillon provides a unique opportunity for Johnson.

“We feel that it’s a great opportunity to expand on some of the knowledge, skills and abilities we were able to fine tune in Scottsbluff,” he said. “You look at the town of Dillon and the different things that are going on there, whether it’s the amphitheater or you have different special events, of course a lot of tourism with not only the world-class ski resorts, but then you also have the marina on Lake Dillon. There’s a lot of different things going on there. The ability to go in there and lead the organization from a personal standpoint is terrific.”

Johnson said he is looking forward to the outdoor opportunities that will be available with his three children, but emphasized the decision to move was difficult.

“This was not an easy decision to make, solely because we have so much invested in the community here in Scottsbluff,” he said. “When I came to Scottsbluff almost seven years ago, I was a single male moving to Scottsbluff, and eventually found my wife in Scottsbluff, and we had our three beautiful children at Regional West Medical Center. We love this community. However, when this opportunity came through, it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity that you can’t pass up.”

Johnson said he hopes his legacy will be one of getting things done and supporting his staff.

“I look at key projects, whether it be infrastructure, the Platte Alliance Water Supply Project, you have different partnerships,” he said. “I would say my lasting legacy is fostering a high performance organization. I feel that everybody that we have in our managerial positions are top-notch people, and fostering them to take ideas and run with them and then help them bring those ideas to council and get them going, and I think you’ve seen that over the years that I’ve been the manager — hiring the right people and then getting out of the way and letting them do what they need to do.”

The city council will have to decide in the coming weeks how to advertise for a replacement and whether the immediate replacement will be full-time or interim.

“We want to make sure that this organization is running as smoothly as it can, especially in a transition period,” Johnson said. “Transitions can be a little bit difficult, however we’re going to try to make it as smooth and productive as we can.”