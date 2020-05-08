Complications due to the new coronavirus pandemic have slowed the search for a new city manager in Scottsbluff, but an initial field of candidates has been identified.

Rick Kuckkahn, who had been city manager for 18 years before retiring in 2016, has been filling the role as interim since Feb. 18. Former city manager Nathan Johnson resigned to accept a similar role in Colorado. Kuckkahn’s interim contract is set to expire June 1, however the deal includes provisions for an extension providing there is a mutual agreement.

At Monday night’s city council meeting, Kuckkahn provided an update to council on the search being conducted by consulting firm Baker Tilly.

“At this point, the consultant has 10 candidates in place,” Kuckkahn said. “Remote interviews would take place after they’ve had a chance to review those applications. The original time frame was to go through the end of last month and then do an evaluation of the candidates that had applied, and we would then conduct either visual or in-person interviews.”

Kuckkahn said face-to-face interviews are likely the best way for the council to choose a candidate, but with restrictions on travel and quarantine periods, those types of meetings are not possible just yet.

“When it comes dow to it, it’s going to be pretty rough to hire someone looking at them on a TV screen,” Kuckkahn said. “So, we’ve had to make some adjustments from the original plan, which as you recall started before the virus issues cropped up.”

Baker Tilly has suggested the city let the advertisement ride for a while longer, allowing more candidates to express their interest. There may be some candidates who did not want to apply as their own communities dealt with the impact of COVID-19, but with some concerns beginning to relax, the time may now be more opportune for them to seek a new position.

“We’re kind of waiting for a couple of weeks here, and see if we might be able to get a couple more people in the corral,” Kuckkahn said.

Extending Kuckkahn’s contract may come with adjustments to the original deal, however he said he hasn’t given it a lot of thought. Kuckkahn did say that he is definitely prepared to stay on to get the city through the search.

“All I can tell you is that none of us expected this,” Kuckkahn said, “and I’m prepared to stay here as long as I need to be here to get you a new manager in place that you all can endorse. The next couple of months, we’ll see what happens. All i can say is I’ve never been unreasonable, and I wouldn’t think of doing that or creating a problem for this council in the weeks and months ahead in terms of pay or benefits or anything else. We’ll talk through it and come to an agreement, and I’m not going to be unfair.”

Kuckkahn’s current interim contract provides a salary of $2,500 per week with an additional $770 per week in lieu of any and all other benefits to which full-time employees of the city are entitled, including insurance, retirement and vacation and sick leave. Kuckkahn was asked to work with city attorney Kent Hadenfeldt and bring back a proposed extension at the council’s next meeting May 18.