Scottsbluff city officials preparing to bring limited staff back

The City of Scottsbluff is making preparations to bring some of its staff back to City Hall after nearly six weeks of working from home.

“Just a few to kind of test and see what we need to be concerned with as we start bringing people back if that’s going to happen in the near future,” Interim City Manager Rick Kuckkahn said. “We’re beginning to test the waters and make sure we’re not rushing things, but making sure we’re moving along in concert with what the Governor’s expectations might be.”

Kuckkahn said the COVID-19 disruption of normal services for the city has helped staff learn new capabilities and the capacity of the staff.

“Fortunately, we had some of this stuff in place,” he said. “We have people who are able to back up. Cross-training was something we started a long time ago, and it really pays off in this kind of a situation. Multiple people knowing how to do the same kinds of things or at least capable of learning it quickly because they’ve done it or they’ve been trained.”

Frugal measures taken by past city councils and city management also proved to be an asset.

“We were pretty careful with how we spent our money over the years,” Kuckkahn said. “We built up a nice reserve amount of money and were able to weather this without a lot of financial fretting. That’s another preparation thing. ... Disciplining is kind of hard when you don’t have to do it, but it’s made a huge difference for us. We’re not laying people off and having to re-hire down the road. We’re able to pretty much use everybody and pay them while they’re doing it.”

Lessons learned from the coronavirus pandemic will be carried forward by the city.

“Having the flexibility in the workforce and maintaining that attitude is going to be something I learned,” Kuckkahn said. “Everyone’s willing to jump into whatever we’ve asked them to jump into. There’s been a lot of employee cooperation and willingness of employees to hop in and do what they need to do when it needs to get done. That’s one of the things I’ve learned about the organization is that we have a lot more depth and breadth than I was aware of at first.”

Social distancing and travel restrictions have slowed the process for finding a permanent City Manager, but there are a number of candidates once the process can be resumed full-scale. A pool of 10 applicants has been found so far, and the process of evaluating those applicants is underway.

“With the virus, a couple of the candidates felt like they really needed to stay in their home jurisdiction and not just walk away from it,” Kuckkahn said. “We had a couple who weren’t comfortable continuing their candidacy, at least not at this point. The other thing is that if we don’t have strong candidates, we’ve talked about stretching out the advertising time a little bit and seeing if there are some additional candidates who come forward. We’re hoping that this group of 10 is strong and we’ll find someone that would do a great job for us.”

Kuckkahn’s interim contract runs out at the end of May, but he said he will continue to work for the city as long as necessary and as long as the council sees a need for him.

“I think the council is understanding, and I understand that this whole mess was unanticipated, so I’m willing to hang on and get things settled before I walk away,” he said.