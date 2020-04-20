There is no timeline for a return to regular services for the City of Scottsbluff, but the staff continues to monitor information to determine best practices in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Currently, city facilities are closed to the public with staff working remotely where possible. Essential services such as police, fire, water and environmental services are working as normally as possible. The sanitation department has begun yard waste pickup and recycling pickup is tentatively scheduled to resume May 11.

Interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn said during Monday night’s city council meeting that the city is being protective of its staff and the citizens of the community in the procedures and policies in place while still trying to keep up with work that needs to be done.

“The reason we’re being so protective is that what we do pretty much has to be done,” Kuckkahn said, speaking by telephone during the conference call council meeting. “We have to keep the water on, the sewers flowing, and all those other things, so we’ve been exceedingly protective, I’ll say.”

Kuckkahn said three members of the sanitation department had tested positive for the new coronavirus, but two of the three have recovered. Two additional sanitation workers have not tested positive, but are self-quarantined as a precaution.

“We’re going to do our best job as far as getting things back up and running, I can assure you,” Kuckkahn said. “It’s no treat for any of us to see things shut down, but we’re also going to have to follow our Governor’s lead and we have our Region 22 (Emergency Management) to be conscious of over the next several weeks. There’s a lot of different things that we are going to hear about wanting to get things open. People are going to be pushing to get things open, but like I said, we’ll do the very best we can to do it in an orderly way and keep the numbers down.”

While Scotts Bluff County has seen some growth in reported numbers of positive tests, Kuckkahn said it has remained below other areas, “so we all just need to have some kind of resolve to keep those numbers low and if not wipe it out, get it down to a point where we’re all comfortable in opening things back up.”

Kuckkahn said the city staff is also holding off on setting its fiscal year 2020-21 budget. The budget process would normally begin in April with the deadline for submission to the state generally Sept. 30. Kuckkahn said the finance department is hoping to wait to see how the pandemic impacts sales tax revenues. Sales tax reports from the state run two months in arrears, meaning that the numbers presented in April were for February, before coronavirus concerns became a factor in the local economy.

In other business, the council opted to table discussion on placing LB 357, seeking an additional sales tax on the November ballot for public vote. Council members expressed concern about asking the public to approve an additional tax during potentially uncertain economic times.