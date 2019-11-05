SCOTTSBLUFF — A Scottsbluff man convicted of attempted sexual assault of a woman has been sentenced to 364 days in jail.

Jacob Nerio-Sanchez, alias Jacob Nerio and Jacob Sanchez, 23, had initially been charged with two counts: forcible sexual assault, a Class II felony; and strangulation, a Class IIIA felony, in connection with an investigation that began in August 2018. As part of a plea agreement, Nerio-Sanchez pleaded to a charge of attempted first-degree sexual assault, a Class IIA felony. He appeared Monday for sentencing in front of Scotts Bluff County Judge Leo Dobrovolny.

Police arrested Nerio-Sanchez on Sept. 24, 2018, as the result of an investigation that began when a woman went to Regional West Medical Center for treatment. The woman alleged that Nerio-Sanchez had sexually assaulted her after she had gone to his home on the evening of Aug. 28, 2018.

The woman told police that she had met the an about two years earlier and he had contacted her the day before on social media. When she went to his home, she said she had engaged in consensual kissing, but when he started acts that she refused, she told him to stop and that he was hurting her. They left his home, went to pick up food, and then returned. After they returned to the home, she told police, they were watching a movie when he took her phone from her, put it out of reach and pinned her to the bed, raping her. He also choked her, she told police.

She told police she left the home after he fell asleep and went to the emergency room.

Nerio-Sanchez was given 23 days credit for time already served. He is ordered to register as a sex offender.