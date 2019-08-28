Scottsbluff council preparing to finalize budget

SCOTTSBLUFF — The Scottsbluff City Council will be putting the finishing touches on its budget in the coming days with the first of three public hearings set for Tuesday night’s City Council meeting.

State statute calls for three public hearings prior to the Sept. 20 deadline for submission to the state. As a result, because staff didn’t have everything finalized prior to the council’s last regular meeting, the first hearing will be Tuesday. A special meeting will be scheduled for Sept. 11 for the second reading and the third will be at the council’s regular meeting on Sept. 16.

The staff is currently fine tuning what will be an approximately $45.5 million budget across all of the city’s funds for the 2019-20 fiscal year.

Mayor Raymond Gonzales said the primary concern in budget season is taking care of priorities.

“We’re making sure that the basics are being covered,” he said, “making sure we’re taking care of the essentials.”

Approximately $11 million of the budget is allocated to capital improvement planned projects, including $1 million for a cover for a concrete pad at the city’s compost facility, $2.4 million for a street chip seal project that will resurface all asphalt streets in the city and $1.4 million for the pathway project.

Budgeting authority for a transfer station for sanitation comes in at $1.1 million, according to City Manager Nathan Johnson.

“That will allow us the flexibility in case we do need to build a transfer station,” Johnson said.

The city is working with the City of Gering on a plan that would create a joint landfill, but Johnson said this budget item sets aside funds in the event that Scottsbluff needs to build a transfer station in advance of the joint landfill.

There will be different infrastructure and maintenance projects on the budget, and also $600,000 earmarked out of the general fund for renovations at the 23 Club fields northwest of Scottsbluff High School.

“We are actively working with them to get all the funding in place and to re-bid the project and hopefully start in early spring of next year,” Johnson said.

The hope is to schedule a re-bid process in late 2019 or early 2020 to get on the radar for contractors who can do the work. The 23 Club is doing fundraising and the city is looking at grants to assist with the funding of the project.

Negotiations are not complete with the city’s three unions — police, fire and public works — that comprise approximately 60% of the city’s workforce. Johnson said those contracts will not be in place prior to the budget hearing Tuesday.

“The biggest challenge for us lately is out of our approximately 20 funds, all are healthy except for one, that being the general fund,” he said. “Sales tax revenues have been declining for several years now. We’re trying to figure out a sustainable source of revenue there, so we’re not always in a cutting mode.”

Johnson said the city is trying to foster growth in the community through this year’s budget.

“We want to create opportunities here for our citizens and for the business community, and we think that this budget is going to help do that,” he said.