Scottsbluff council rejects ordinance for compost facility fee

Scottsbluff City Council members voted unanimously to repeal an ordinance setting new fees for usage of the city’s tree and waste disposal site after almost an hour of discussion Monday.

The ordinance set a $25 per ton fee on incoming tree and yard waste disposal for both residential and commercial customers.

Currently residents and businesses receive a yard waste container from the city, which is figured into the bimonthly water and sanitation bills. Residents can opt to have a private firm pick up yard waste and tree branches for delivery to the compost facility, but the city charge is still included on the bill.

Several homeowners who live in areas governed by Home Owners Associations (HOA) thought that amounted to being charged twice for one service.

Marty Martinson represents 24 homeowners in the Regency Court HOA. They hire a lawn care company to take care of mowing the yards and taking the grass to the compost facility. City charges levied on the lawn care service are passed along to the homeowners.

“Do you think those $25 are going to pay for yard waste containers and a truck to come up and empty them every week?” Martinson asked council members. “You’ll lose money by doing that.”

Mark Lang handles lawn mowing for Regency Court and three other HOAs within the Scottsbluff city limits. He said there isn’t room to place yard waste containers behind every house.

“I mow the lawns every two weeks, so it’s a cost savings to the city for me to bring the grass to the compost facility,” Lang told council members. “The four HOAs I service would take 70 individual containers for the city to pick up.”

Land said he’d like to city go back to its previous policy of allowing residents free use of the compost facility, while charging out-of-town users.

Sally Sylvester, who also lives in one the city’s HOAs, said the mowing service actually saves the city money.

“We’re already paying a sanitation fee and our lawns are probably half as big as most lawns in Scottsbluff, so it seems like you’re double dipping,” she said. “I hope you’ll reconsider this action.”

Jonathan Sterkel with Tree Monkeys said his company is already chipping most of their tree waste into mulch before taking it to the city compost facility.

“The material is already processed for you,” he said. “If we can’t dump it for free, at least give us a discount as an incentive for us to chip the material so you don’t have to do it.”

Resident Ben Shaver also spoke to the council, saying he believed that it was good business because other companies are bringing the yard and tree waste to the city.

“It sounds to me you’re trying to shoot yourself in the foot,” Shaver said. “It’s clearly double taxation and more than just an aggressive way to raise revenue. Maybe the state needs to look at the sales tax exemptions on services.”

Scottsbluff Mayor Raymond Gonzales said that if the waste is coming from city residents who are bringing in the material, he struggles with charging them to dump the waste.

“They’re already paying for it and we’re seeing cost savings by not sending out the collection trucks,” he said.

By repealing the existing ordinance, the city will collect more data to determine an equitable rate before drafting a new ordinance for future consideration.

