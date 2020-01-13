Options for replacing outgoing City Manager Nathan Johnson will be discussed at a special meeting of the Scottsbluff City Council Thursday morning.

Johnson turned in his 60-day resignation notice Jan. 3, and will be taking a similar position in Dillon, Colorado, after Scottsbluff’s March 3 council meeting.

At Thursday’s 7:30 a.m. meeting, Johnson will present a draft Request For Proposal document with the intent of hiring a professional search firm to assist the council in finding a new city manager. In addition, the council will receive information regarding possibilities for an interim city manager until a suitable replacement can be hired. Johnson will be asking the council for direction Thursday in order to bring back more specific proposals for the council’s Jan. 21 regular meeting or possibly it’s Feb. 3 meeting.

“Those executive search firms already have a hit list of people that are looking for jobs,” Johnson said. “They’ve gone through this process time and time again in that they can give you an outline of what has worked in the past for their clients.”

Getting the RFP going quickly will help expedite what can be a lengthy process of finding qualified candidates.

“These firms have other clients across the country,” Johnson said. “I would assume that a lot of these proposals don’t really need much time to put together, so we’re hoping to try to expedite these things.”

Johnson said the timing of hiring an interim will be discussed, but he believes the interim would like to have a week or two of overlap prior to Johnson’s last day.

“What I plan to do, once I am no longer the city manager here, I would at least give the common courtesy to give whoever the interim or the permanent city manager is my contact information because I’m sure questions will come about,” Johnson said.