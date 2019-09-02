SCOTTSBLUFF — The Scottsbluff City Council will hear information about the potential formation of a legislative committee at its meeting Tuesday night.

In addition, the council will conduct the first public hearing for the proposed budget of nearly $45.5 million. The council is expected to receive information and discuss a potential ordinance that would raise the hotel occupation tax from the current 4% to 8%. Revenues from the increased tax would go into the general fund where the city has had the most difficulty coming up with sustainable revenue streams. The council will also hear the city’s one- and six-year street improvement plan.

The council will discuss the possibility of setting up a legislative committee. One of the first things the legislative committee may be asked to testify on could be a proposal Scottsbluff and some other cities are working on to establish stormwater as a utility, allowing more flexibility for funding for necessary system repairs.

“That would then allow us to use things such as a revenue bond to take care of stormwater issues,” City Manager Nathan Johnson said. “That would include stormwater flooding issues across the community. Opening up the Scottsbluff drain could be a potential project that would alleviate flooding in these prone areas.”

Johnson said it would be helpful to have council members testify in front of the state Legislature on issues such as this one.

“We’re going to talk to the council about coming up with a legislative committee, so if this gets some wheels we have some designees, whether it’s the mayor or council members, several council members, however it takes shape, to go to Lincoln and testify when it’s in committee on the bill,” Johnson said. “I think it’s imperative that our council is involved in this. Several of these council members have reiterated the need to do stormwater improvements and to advocate for a utility, which we’re doing. We’re following through on what we’ve discussed in these public meetings.”