SCOTTSBLUFF — The Scottsbluff City Council on Monday will receive information regarding an LB840 application related to the Old West Balloon Festival and U.S. National Hot Air Balloon Championship.

According to City Manager Nathan Johnson, in order for the National Championship to be held in Scottsbluff and Gering, a number of free hotel rooms were required to be provided. The LB840 application, approved unanimously by the LB840 committee, falls under the tourism category for LB840 funding. The Old West Balloon Festival is paying for the rooms, but the Monument Inn & Suites is the qualifying business for the application.

In addition to the LB840 application, the council has a number of other items on the agenda.

The council will hear information regarding bids on a project at the 23 Club baseball fields. Johnson said the council will likely reject the lone bid submitted as it came in well above what was anticipated and the additional funds that would be required are not currently budgeted.

A community festival permit application would bring Food Truck Fridays to the Downtown Plaza at 18th Street. The events would run through September from 4-8 p.m. with various food vendors and live music.

Council will also hear an update on the East Overland revitalization project. Johnson said the update had been requested by the council and will be provided as information.

mark.mccarthy@starherald.com