After TriHydro Corporation has been unable to find a suitable location for a proposed regional landfill, company officials have requested a change order, extending a deadline for finding a site from Dec. 31, 2019, to July 31.

The Gering City Council approved the change order at its Jan. 27 meeting, however, the Scottsbluff City Council voted to table the request Monday, Feb. 3, choosing to wait to take action until after an informational presentation now scheduled for Thursday. Council members Terry Schaub, Scott Shaver and Nathan Green voted to table the change request. Mayor Raymond Gonzales and council member Jeanne McKerrigan voted against the motion to table.

The council did hear a report submitted by TriHydro about current progress on the landfill, proposed as a joint effort between Scottsbluff and Gering, but the primary information received was that the company has been unable to locate an appropriate site, making its $8.5 million projected cost for a landfill project just that — a projection that will likely change, possibly substantially, depending on what location is found.

Scottsbluff Public Works Director Mark Bohl said information had been sent out as well as letters asking for submission of properties to be evaluated within a 45-mile radius of Scottsbluff/Gering, however, there has been no response.

“No fault, there has just been nobody to step forward with a piece of property and said they’re interested in that,” Bohl told the council. “We’re still actively looking, and will continue to look if that’s your desire to continue to look for this regional landfill site.”

The Thursday meeting of the Western Nebraska Economic Development committee, organized by Twin Cities Development, will include a presentation by TriHydro with an overview of the project as well as presentations from representatives of the Loup Central Landfill Association from Loup City and Solid Waste Association of Northwest Nebraska. Bohl said he expects that meeting to be enlightening and informative about what Loup City went through to find and site property for its landfill.

“It’s been hard,” Bohl said. “There hasn’t been a landfill sited in the state of Nebraska for 20 years. It’s tough. Personal opinion.”

With the current landfill in Gering having a life expectancy expected to run out in 2026, Bohl said time is growing short to get the project moving forward. When asked by Green whether the communities should seek another firm to site the project, Bohl said he believes TriHydro is still the company to go with.

“I think with the city’s input and working with TriHydro, eventually, we’ll locate a site if there’s one out there to locate and we have interest in it,” Bohl said. “I think it’s in your best interest, personally, if you’re going to continue trying to site a regional landfill to stay with this company. I have faith that they’ll do their job.”

Questions may remain about whether to extend the deadline or even whether to continue the project as proposed at all, but Gonzales said he believes it is important to keep moving forward with the regional proposal.

“For me, I think the City of Gering is going to move forward with this landfill with or without the City of Scottsbluff,” Gonzales said, expressing his support for the regional project.

Representatives from other communities will be at the WNED meeting as they assess their participation in the project as it relates to their own future sanitation needs. The current landfill accepts solid waste from Mitchell and Lyman in addition to Scottsbluff and Gering.

“I think this is visionary, this is the future, this is where we’re headed,” Gonzales said.