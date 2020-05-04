Scottsbluff is looking to move forward with options for solid waste disposal to extend the life of the local landfill and took another step toward that at Monday night’s City Council meeting.

Interim city manager Rick Kuckkahn presented the council with proposals from Waste Management and Torrington Disposal Services (TDS) as options for extending the life of the current Gering landfill as well as continuing to work with the City of Gering on plans for a proposed regional landfill. Current projections show the current Gering landfill would reach capacity in 2026. Kuckkahn said the use of private providers by Scottsbluff would extend the life of that landfill and provide extra time to site and build a replacement facility.

“The council is continuing its interest in continuing a partnership with Gering in a new landfill by way of continuing to make our $7.50 per ton payment, which we are obligated by contract to do,” Kuckkahn said. “And they’re also moving on a contract with Gering for how this partnership will be formed in the future. They want that contract developed and ready to look at in at least a draft form sometime prior to the deadline for (engineering firm) Tri-Hydro to get their work completed on finding a landfill site (July 30). So they’re kind of putting those two together.”

Kuckkahn said the city will be running a parallel track by talking with the two private firms about options to extend the life of the landfill and talking with Gering about how the new regional landfill project looks going forward.

“The target is to keep our options open,” Kuckkahn said. “The target is to stay in the mix with the new landfill and provide ourselves with an alternative in the private landfills.”

Attempting to extend the current landfill life is critical to making sure there is enough time to get the regional landfill completed.

“We’re looking at getting a new landfill in place and filling up the old one,” Kuckkahn said. “Those dates are too close for comfort as far as I’m concerned. We’ll have the old one filled, and we won’t have a new landfill in place, that would be a disaster, so we’re trying to extend the time that we keep that landfill open.”

Westmoor Pool will remain closed for the season. The city’s insurance provider has expressed concern for public safety in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic. Kuckkahn said that concern dictates that the pool remain closed this year.

The Scottsbluff Public Library will remain closed for the time being until risk has been reduced and plans are in place for social distancing guidelines. The Riverside Park Campground will also remain closed indefinitely due to concerns over the virus until further information can be acquired and assessed regarding the RV park. City Hall and the police department will also remain closed to the public as a means of protecting city staff from potential infection spread that could hinder the city from providing essential services that are currently still available.

Kuckkahn gave the council a briefing on the status of collecting more than $318,000 in franchise fees owed to the city by Allo Communications. The funds were erroneously paid to Scotts Bluff County over the past 10 years. Allo has indicated that the funds sent to the county were intended to be distributed to Scottsbluff, Gering and Terrytown. The county has indicated that it was unaware that the funds were meant for further distribution. As a result of the impasse, Scottsbluff is continuing to negotiate with the county and with Allo to receive the funds it is due. Current payments are being made accordingly to the proper agencies.

The council also approved a bid of more than $1.2 million to Paul Reed Construction for work to be completed before summer 2021 on a new 23-Club facility.

The authorization is contingent upon securing pledged funds and grants to ensure that the city doesn’t find itself on the hook for more than the $600,000 in funds that it has committed to the project. Because the contract is ultimately between the city and Paul Reed Construction, city staff urged caution to make sure the funds are collected as much as possible and assurances are obtained to verify other committed funds in the form of reimbursements.

“I’ve been through this, I don’t know, five or six times in my career, and I can tell you it’s important to have this money ‘in the sack,’ so to speak before going forward,” Kuckkahn said.