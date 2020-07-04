A baby results from a mother’s egg being fertilized by a father’s sperm, but when is a baby’s mother not the baby’s mother?

When that baby is born through a gestational surrogate in Nebraska, there is an extra hurdle to overcome before the intended mother is recognized.

Al and Kim Watson knew they wanted another child even though Kim wouldn’t be able to carry it. They were struggling with how to bring this new life into the world when along came Qrishana (Shana) Pena.

Kim would talk openly at the day care center she owned about her desire to have a baby to join a family that already included daughter Aaliyah, now 6. Qrishana already had two daughters of her own and didn’t want more, but she didn’t hesitate to offer to act as a surrogate and carry the Watson’s baby.

Because Zyairah Watson, born June 16, was born in Nebraska, Kim Watson will still have to go through an additional step to be on the birth certificate as her mother.

“The way that works with a gestational surrogacy arrangement in Nebraska, if the father of the baby donates the sperm, even if the intended mother of the baby donates the egg, in order to get the intended mother’s name on the birth certificate in Nebraska, we have to go through a step-parent adoption proceeding six months after the baby is born,” attorney Pamela Olsen, of the firm Cline, Williams, Wright, Johnson and Oldfather, said. “Through that proceeding, you can get that birth certificate to properly reflect that the intended mother is the baby’s mother as a result of the gestational surrogacy arrangement.”

The Watsons’ intention was for the baby to be delivered in Colorado, where the laws would allow Kim to be on the birth certificate as the mother. However, financial circumstances in the final trimester of Qrishana’s pregnancy wouldn’t allow for the establishment of residency, and Zyairah’s delivery came in Nebraska.

Although they knew Nebraska’s laws and tried to avoid it, “When we got pushed into a corner where we had no choice, it’s like, ‘Now what? Now what are we going to do? Now what do I have to do?’” Kim said.

WORKING FOR CHANGE

The circumstances are something Olsen said her firm is seeing with increased frequency over the last number of years. After hearing from one of his constituents, District 5 Nebraska state senator Mike McDonnell of Lincoln introduced LB 964, proposing to change Nebraska law to make it more surrogate-friendly. He said his staff and his constituent looked at laws in bordering states when crafting LB 964.

“We were definitely open to any ideas that would help us improve that situation for the people who are going through it, and to make sure they’re recognized as the genetic mother just like in the paternity part with the father on the birth certificate,” McDonnell said.

The bill is still in the Judiciary Committee. With only 17 days left in the 2020 session set to resume July 20, McDonnell understands that chances are not good for the bill to advance this year. He plans to reintroduce it in January 2021, at the beginning of the next Legislative session.

“I’m never giving up on this session, but at the same time, being realistic, I’m going to continue to pursue this,” McDonnell said. “It’s necessary, and it can help a lot of people in the future. I’ve already committed to the people who have gone through this that I would continue to work on it.”

Olsen said she was happy to see LB 964 introduced.

“I’m pleased to see that there are legislators who are looking at these issues and looking for ways to solve these problems for families who have fertility issues and who are grateful to gestational carriers for their willingness to help them have a baby for their family,” Olsen said.

Kim said she is hopeful that LB 964 will pass, and said she would like to see more people express their support for the bill.

“We felt so blessed, so if I can pass it along and help someone else, another family in Nebraska, that will help eliminate this whole step-parent adoption thing,” she said. “They just would have automatically put my name on there.”

OFFERING TO HELP

For her part, Qrishana was happy to have been able to help a friend in need.

“She talked about it a lot,” Qrishana said. “I saw her come from the adoption information visits just looking so defeated. I grew up with, you help when you can help, and I felt like I could help, and I could help in the biggest way to change someone else’s outcome. As we got closer, she had already done so much for me, it was sad to see her come and look so defeated. This is something that I could just go out and do as many times as I wanted to do, and she couldn’t do that. For me, I’ve never met someone who is such a good mother, a family so deserving that just wanted something that I could just go do.”

Kim, who had a hysterectomy because of other medical conditions, said she and Al were skeptical at first, but when Qrishana started doing research on her own about the process, they were convinced of her commitment.

“The reason she gets frustrated that so many people praise her is that she feels like people should just do things like this out of love anyway,” Kim said. “It’s how it should be, but it’s not. I told her, ‘I know you don’t like to be praised, but just take the praise. Most people won’t do what you did, at all.’”

Al was even more of a skeptic, figuring he was happy to have Aaliyah and that would be the end of their parental story.

“At that point, I was done. I was happy I had my one,” he said. “When Shana came along and told me that she was willing to carry my second, it was mind blowing. Unbelievable. It was like, who does that? Who actually walks around and says, ‘I’ll do something as big as that for you?’ I was kind of skeptical, but my heart belongs to her now. I can’t even show the appreciation that I have for her.”

EXPLAINING ‘AUNT SHANA’

Qrishana is “Aunt Shana” to Zyairah and Aaliyah, who took to the idea of the surrogacy with a reaction typical of a 6-year-old.

“It was really weird,” Kim said. “How am I going to explain this? You’re having a sister, but I’m not going to carry her. All (Al) said to her was, ‘Your mom is hurt and she can’t carry,’ and she’s like, ‘OK.’ Somehow, she just connected that her Aunt Shana was pregnant with her sister and she was healthy. For her to be so young and to understand that, and for (Shana’s) girls, too, to be so young and understand, ‘OK, mommy’s pregnant, but she’s not going to come home with us.’ Little kids, they just blow your mind. ... I don’t know how they understood because some adults we can’t get to understand.”

Al said Zyairah will likely know her story when she is old enough to understand.

“We want her to know this is her story, this is how you came to be,” he said. “I also feel like, if we don’t have to and to not create confusion anywhere, then just leave it. But I believe at one point we will tell her, and when we do tell her, she’s at an age where she will understand why mommy and daddy couldn’t physically do this and my auntie actually did this for me.”

LOOK AT THE OPTIONS

Olsen said she urges parents who are looking at options for adoption or surrogacy, especially gestational surrogacy, to seek out legal advice.

“I think it’s important for family members who are faced with these kinds of questions to make sure that they talk to legal counsel who understand the rules that apply to the state where they live, and who can give them good advice about what steps they need to take to make certain that the baby who is born as a result of gestational assistance is legally recognized as theirs,” she said.

Despite the current Nebraska requirements, Al tells other parents not to shy away from the process.

“You shouldn’t be scared to go into this process,” he said. “It’s a hard process. It’s difficult. It’s challenging. It really is, but don’t be afraid to do it. If you want your family, go for it. Don’t sit here and let all these other people tell you that you can’t do it or it’s going to cost this much. Don’t be afraid. Just go out there and do it.”

mark.mccarthy@starherald.com