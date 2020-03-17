The recent COVID-19 outbreak has impacted every community in Nebraska.

Scottsbluff Fire Department

Based on the advice of local and state health officials, officials have decided to close Scottsbluff Fire Department’s Station to in-person visitors, effective immediately through March 31 to protect the health, safety, and well-being of the community members and staff.

Please note that this timeline will be reevaluated and could be extended.

During this time, the department’s community outreach programs have been suspended. Some of the changes being made to limit exposure to the public include the following:

— Station tours and public education events are all suspended

— Business Pre Plan Inspections are all suspended

— All CPR and Fire Prevention classes are suspended

— Smoke and CO Detector installations have been suspended

— Car Seat Installation Events are suspended

The department’s dedication to providing timely and professional emergency services to the community remains its highest priority. As circumstances have changed over the past weeks and months, Scottsbluff Fire staff has been busy monitoring the situation to remain fully informed of circumstances locally, regionally and state-wide. Officials will continue to regularly monitor this evolving situation and will determine when the facility can again receive visitors.

Rest assured that during this time Scottsbluff Fire’s dedicated firefighters will remain on duty to respond to all calls for service. That being said, the way firefighters respond to calls moving forward is going to look different than it has in the past. Scottsbluff Fire’s priority has always been to ensure the safety of every patient and the crews. In order to ensure this level of safety, crews need to be proactive in its universal precautions. In an effort to ensure all patients and staff have limited exposure to viruses and infectious diseases, firefighters approach each medial call in a systematic and calculated manner.

It all starts when someone calls 911. Dispatchers at the Scotts Bluff County Communication Center will be asking callers a series of questions: Do you have a fever? Have you traveled outside the county in the past 30 days? Are you experiencing any respiratory issues: cough, shortness of breath or any other respiratory problem? The information obtained by dispatchers will be shared with responders before arrival. This allows responders to determine the best way to limit exposure to everyone. This will mean limiting the number of personnel sent into a house, extra layers of personal protective gear o responders will put on themselves or on the patient, and the decision whether it is safer to transport the patient to the hospital, or if contacting their primary care physician’s office would be the best option. The less interaction sick people have with others helps keep all diseases from spreading. Non-life threatening illnesses and conditions do not always require transport to the hospital by ambulance.

While the Scottsbluff Fire facility will be closed to the public, its staff will be available to answer any questions via phone, 308-630-6231.

Scottsbluff Police Department

The Scottsbluff Police Department will be making some minor changes to services due to the COVID-19 recommendations and implementations of the city.

The police department will only open daily from 8 to 10 a.m. to allow for members of the public to pick up copies of reports, make application for handgun purchase permits, conduct criminal history checks etc. This will start on Wednesday, March 18 and remain in effect temporarily. Some of these requests can be handled by making the request to the departments e-mail address at policeinfo@scottsbluff.org or by calling 308-630-6261. Do not report crimes to either of these as they are not monitored constantly.

As always, there is a phone next to the main entrance of the building (south side) that will connect you with the communications center to request assistance when the doors to the building are locked.

The public is encouraged to continue to make requests for officers using and/or to report crimes at the non-emergency phone line at 308-632-7176. If you have an emergency, please use 911.

The police departments code enforcement officer and humane officer will not be operable during this temporary change. Animal control calls will be handled by police patrol staff. The police department will also be suspending some of our community service functions such as demonstrations, building tours, etc.

The police and fire department appreciates the public’s patience and assistance in minimizing potential exposure to the coronavirus.