Scottsbluff and Gering High Schools will hold commencement ceremonies on Sunday, June 21.
The Scottsbluff Schools Board of Education set a 4 p.m. start at Bearcat Stadium for the Class of 2020 commencement.
Scottsbluff High School administration will modify the ceremony to stick to local and state directed health measures. The administration will use Remind to keep parents and student updated on gown pickup and rehearsal times.
Scottsbluff’s graduation will be livestreamed on kneb.com. More information can be found at sbps.net as they become available.
Gering’s commencement is set for 1 p.m. at Five Rocks Amphitheater. Social distancing guidelines set by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services will be adhered to, including keeping the attendees to 25% capacity of Five Rocks Amphitheater. Each student will get a minimum of five tickets for the event, which is subject to change based on student participation.
Gering’s commencement ceremony will also be livestreamed. Additional details will be available at a later date.
Gering High School seniors are asked to respond via Google Form on their intent to participate in graduation ceremonies. More information will be posted at geringschools.net. when it becomes finalized.
