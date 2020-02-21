Scottsbluff, Gering school districts open Pre-K, Kindergarten registrations

School registration for incoming preschoolers and kindergarten students will open for Scottsbluff Public Schools and Gering Public Schools.

For families enrolling their children in kindergarten, the districts advise families to come prepared to fill out paperwork. At the preschool level, the paperwork is sent home. Incoming preschoolers must be 3 to 4 years old as of July 31, 2020, and incoming kindergarten students 5 years old.

During the Scottsbluff registration visit, parents need to bring the child’s original birth certificate, immunization records and proof of address, such as a driver’s license or utility bill. For incoming Gering preschoolers, parents need to bring the child’s original birth certificate and proof of address. For incoming Gering kindergarten students, parents need to bring their child’s immunization records, physical examination and vision screening.

If families need help obtaining a child’s birth certificate, they can contact the school secretary.

Scottsbluff and Gering schools will be holding kindergarten and preschool registration beginning on Monday, Feb. 24 through Friday, Feb. 28 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at all the elementary buildings. There is also an evening registration time on Tuesday, Feb. 25 from 5 to 7 p.m. at all the elementary buildings and Bear Cub Preschool.

To view enrollment packets, visit https://bit.ly/3bZFM3R for Gering. Scottsbluff families can visit https://bit.ly/2HD9zkG to view enrollment information as well as determine what school their child attends by entering their address on the attendance area map.

As the districts prepare for the 2020-2021 academic year, families are encouraged to reach out to schools near their residence or the district offices with questions. For questions about option enrollment, contact Scottsbluff Public Schools at 308-635-6200 or Gering Public Schools at 308-436-3125.

Enrolling students early enables the districts to assess their staffing needs within the buildings and make adjustments prior to August.