Scottsbluff, Gering schools suspend events and programs.

Scottsbluff Public Schools and Gering Public Schools have suspended all scheduled assemblies, events and programs in an attempt to minimize exposure to the coronavirus (COVID-19).
In a press release from both districts, it states, "Gering Public Schools and Scottsbluff Public Schools are suspending all scheduled assemblies, events, and programs, both internal and external."
Melissa Price, director of communications for SPS, said, "Any non-essential activities whether public or private have been suspended."
Price said the district does not want to put anyone who is vulnerable at risk of contracting COVID-19.
Jennifer Sibal, community engagement director for GPS, also said the district will continue to assess the situation about future events.
Two big upcoming events for both districts are the musicals and Prom. Price and Sibal both said they will continue to evaluate the situation as those event dates approach.
"The musical is something that is enjoyed not just by parents and students, the community," Price said.
The suspension will be reevaluated over the coming days or as circumstances warrant. Neither district has no immediate plans for short-term or extended school closures. Should closing the schools be under consideration, the timing of any closure will be done in consultation with public health officials.
"Our districts will continue to follow infection control plans. We will continue to monitor student and staff absences and illnesses in conjunction with public health agencies. Our districts are taking guidance from the Nebraska Department of Education regarding educational plans for students in the event of a school closure."
School activities and athletic practices will continue as planned, but contests with other schools are suspended.
GPS postponed all parent-teacher conferences scheduled for next week. SPS will evaluate the virtual delivery of parent-teacher conferences scheduled for the week of March 23 in the coming days.
As the districts continue to evaluate the situation, parents, students and staff can check for additional updates and details on district social media and websites.
In a statement from both districts, it states, "While Public Health, GPS and SBPS are not making this decision in response to a federal or state mandate, we feel it is appropriate and proactive to suspend the extracurricular activities of students in hopes of maintaining their ability to continue their academics without interruption. At present, there are no cases of COVID-19 in the Panhandle or the Panhandle Public Health District jurisdiction. Children are not at the highest risk for having serious complications if they do contract the virus, but minimizing their potential exposures protects our most vulnerable community members as well as our children."
The districts will continue to share updated information and plans and ask the public trust administrations efforts to be fully engaged in planning, monitoring, and responding to the COVID - 19 situation in consultation with public health officials.
