Scottsbluff graduate Brad Divan part of Western Nebraska Pioneers crew

The Western Nebraska Pioneers are utilizing 2015 Scottsbluff graduate Brad Divan’s talents for their first season as a team. Divan will graduate from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2019 with a degree in marketing and a minor in management.
After researching possible opportunities, Divan stumbled upon the opportunity to be an operation intern for the Pioneers, a startup team and league in his hometown.
“I knew it would be a great learning experience getting to be a part of building a successful baseball team,” Divan said. “I started talking to the owner of the team via email and phone and in one of our discussions he said he’d love to have me aboard.”
As an operation intern for the Pioneers, his responsibilities include ensuring players have host families, proper gear, making sure players of both teams are fed, and anything else the coaches or players need.
“I get to work very closely with the head coach, helping him with tasks such as setting the entire plan for road trips — where the team is staying, eating, what time they go to the field and when they leave,” Divan said. “I have many other responsibilities such as making sure players have host families, proper gear and anything else the coaches or players need.”
In addition, Divan updates the website and other information sites. During the game, he is the official scorer and uses a program that allows him to update stats of each player as it happens live, which is important for scouts to determine player success and growth.
“This is probably my most important job because the players work hard to improve and put up big numbers. It is my job to report this information so that these players can advance in their careers,” Divan said.
He also makes sure the announcer has the information he needs, such as updated lineups, to prepare for the game.
On a typical home game night, Divan shows up to the office around noon or earlier but isn’t done until around 10:30 p.m.
“It doesn’t feel like that long of days though, because working in the game of baseball feels more like a hobby than an occupation,” Divan said.
Because the Pioneers team is new, Divan said there are a lot of moving parts.
“I don’t think a lot of people understand how much effort it takes to not only bring in a baseball team to a community, but also continue to operate it,” Divan said. “I give a ton of credit to Chuck and Myra Heeman because they are not only running the Pioneers, but two other teams in the league as well and do a fantastic job.”
For Divan personally, the hardest part about the internship is the communication between the owners, coaches, interns and full-time staff and keeping everyone on the same page.
“The most rewarding thing is knowing how much time and effort that not only myself, but all the interns have put in to this team and seeing a successful team on the field,” Divan said. “Each individual in the organization has unique skill sets and it’s really cool seeing it all come together to provide a quality experience for the fans and players.”
Divan said the success of the team wouldn’t be possible without the tremendous support the community has provided including the great fans that attend the home games night in and night out. He also gives kudos to owner Chuck Heeman and head coach Jimmy Turk as he says they are great role models and understand how to successfully run a team.
“I’ve always wanted to do something sports related,” Divan said. “I really can’t imagine my life without sports being a large part of it, baseball in particular.”
At UNL, Divan has met lifelong friends within the Susan Buffett Community with others who received the Susan Buffett Scholarship and he has mentored incoming freshman who will join the Susan Buffett community, which he said has made him a better leader. In addition, Divan is involved in intramural sports including bubble soccer, softball, baseball and football.
Next year, Divan has an internship with IMG, a company that markets sports for numerous large universities across the country. Divan will help them with Husker football, volleyball and baseball.
“My goal is to ultimately work for a Major League Baseball team or college program. I’ve always wanted to be a part of a scouting team in some manner,” Divan said. “I really enjoy assessing the skill set of various players and marvel at the things I could never do as a baseball player.”
Divan said this internship is an experience that has really opened his eyes to the various opportunities the game of baseball offers and he now hopes to do this at the highest level.