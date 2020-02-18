Scottsbluff, Hemingford culinary students advance from Regional ProStart competition

Culinary arts students were busy Monday, Feb. 17 as six teams competed in the Regional ProStart competition. Smells of cooking steak and chicken and waffles permeated into the hall as the teams moved into the cooking portion of the competition.

The Bearcats Associates was the first team to complete their cooking time and present their dishes to the judges. The culinary students prepared loaded baked potato soup, chicken and waffle Benedict and honey pistachio panna cotta.

PHOTOS: Regional ProStart Competition

For Kassidy Wilson, she and her teammate Haley Hostetler arrived at the high school at 7:10 a.m. to begin their mise en place, prepping their vegetables and warming up their pots and pans.

As they prepared their cucumber roses and hummus sauce appetizer, chicken souvlaki with cauliflower rice entree and doughnut-bites drizzled with honey, cinnamon and powdered sugar, Hostetler said her favorite dish was the doughnut-bites.

“I love making doughnuts because they’re my favorite and they taste really good,” she said. “I love sweet things.”

Following their hour, the judges tasted the dishes and provided some feedback. Wilson said their feedback taught her the importance of seasoning.

“I learned don’t forget the salt and use more citrus,” Wilson said.

At another station, the Hemingford Holy Smokes team prepared toasted French bread topped with sautéed onions and goat cheese, pepper crusted rib-eye steak with potatoes and carrots and a white chocolate mousse in a chocolate bowl topped with a strawberry-raspberry reduction.

One of the challenges the team faced was tempering chocolate for the chocolate bowls.

“The hardest skill is tempering chocolate because there’s no way to know it’s tempered until it’s already done,” Rashell Neefe said.

Using crescent-shaped tin foil and cupcake liners, Neefe poured melted chocolate over the molds and waited for the chocolate to set up. As the end of the round approached, she tried to remove the liners when the bowls began to crack.

Meanwhile, her teammate Rebecca Hausen poured the strawberry and raspberry reduction into a piping bag.

“I learned how to use a pipe bag and learned that it helps to stay calm at the end,” Hausen said.

Liliana Cisneros felt accomplished after creating caprese bites, a personal pizza topped with green apples, mozzarella and yellow onions and a fruit parfait with a cake.

“It takes a lot of communicating,” Cisneros said. “We came up with the menu because we wanted it to be minimalistic and feature unique flavors.”

Cisneros said being in the kitchen has taught her to have a big taste palette.

Team KABB was the final team to plate for the judges as they presented a Spanish garlic shrimp tapas, pan-grilled chicken with fried potatoes and peppers and raspberry filled crepes.

Kyle Glass was responsible for mixing and cooking the crepe batter.

“I’m in charge of making crepes for our dessert dish,” Glass said. “I’ve learned that the first crepe is always practice.” Glass said a key to making a good crepe is the consistency of the batter and letting each side cook for about half a minute.

“If your batter is too liquid, it can cause strings to run ahead of the batter when you swirl it in the pan,” he said.

Each team prepared a three course meal for the judges within 60 minutes.

The judges were Anna Schmall, John Galindo, Jayda Ahrens and Carissa James. All four judges were impressed with the quality of food and presentation from each team. As the students continue through the program, the judges provided feedback for improvement.

“Ladies, your hair needs to be pulled back and braided,” Schmall said. “While your hair was pulled back, there was a couple times where you would turn and it came close to the food.”

For Galindo, he wanted the teams to be more familiar with their menus and enthusiastically communicate their dishes with the judges.

“You need to know your menu and be excited during the presentation,” he said. “Presentation is also important. Just laying items on a plate is not what we want. We want a wow factor.”

James agreed with Galindo’s comments about plating.

“You eat with your eyes first, so presentation is really important.”

Looking at the final dishes, Hannah Liptac, Scottsbluff High School culinary teacher, was proud of the result.

“It’s such a relief when plating is done,” Liptac said. “I am very happy with all the team. They all executed their plates pretty much as planned.”

After the judges’ critiques, Fayrenne Hamouz, ProStart Coordinator, announced the two teams advancing to state.

The Hemingford team Holy Smoke and the Scottsbluff team The Bearcats Associates advanced to state, which will be held in Omaha on March 4.The state winner will advance to the national competition in Washington D.C.

“I was very excited,” Suzanne Neefe, Hemingford culinary teacher said. “Especially since this team struggled in the last few seconds and didn’t do the plating they normally do because their chocolate bowl broke.”

Three of the Hemingford students previously competed at the state level last year.

“We will focus on our dessert until state,” Neefe said. “We’ll focus either on making the mousse thicker or get the chocolate bowls to work. It’s perfecting the little things.”

Liptac said her students will focus on perfecting their notebooks for the recipes as well as updating the cost and inventory lists, since some of the ingredients were missing during Monday’s competition.