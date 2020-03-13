As the knives came out and the skillets began to sizzle, Scottsbluff High School’s ProStart students began their mise en place for the ProStart State Culinary Competition on Thursday, March 5.

Metropolitan Community College’s Institute for the Culinary Arts hosted the nine high school teams as chefs prepared three-course meals for a panel of judges, comprised of renowned chefs and restaurant professionals from the Lincoln and Omaha areas. Trevin Konley, Cameron Chavarria, Kinleigh Soule, Estrea Cervantes Garcia and Sam Vidalk represented the Bearcats in the kitchen as teacher Hannah Liptac watched from the side.

“They did a great job of executing their timeline plan and nearly everything was plated perfectly,” Liptac said. “Unfortunately, the hollandaise sauce for the chicken and waffles benedict dish broke at the very last minute.”

With their dishes plated, the teams proceeded into the judging room for feedback. At this year’s contest, the judges delivered feedback to the teams as a group. Previously, each team received feedback individually. The Bearcats received high praise for their honey pistachio panna cotta dish’s plating, flavor and execution.

The Bearcats won best dessert and best recipe formatting.

“I was particularly proud of the recipe formatting trophy, because that happens behind the scenes and is very difficult to do well,” Liptac said.

On Friday, March 6, three Scottsbluff teams competed in the management contest in Lincoln. Eight teams across the state submitted restaurant concept business plans for consideration. Six teams were selected to compete in Lincoln on March 6.

The Bearcats teams were team Lavender Lantern: Ethan Smith and Andrew Larson (Greek food truck); team The Vinyl: Angelique Gomez, Jose Bello and Liliana Cisneros (Hipster hangout restaurant); and team The Urban Lounge: Trevin Konley, Cameron Chavarria, Estrea Cervantes Garcia and Sam Vidlak (American restaurant with a modern twist).

The management contest consisted of two parts — a formal presentation to the panel of restaurant professional judges and a critical thinking session by a separate panel of judges. Students described their restaurant concept, menu, operations and marketing tactics for 40 minutes because answering the judges’ questions about the feasibility of the business plan and the restaurant operations. Students also had to answer four questions on topics from safety and sanitation, customer service, social media to concept knowledge.

For senior Cameron Chavarria, the contest was an opportunity to improve on last year’s third place finish.

“We were very determined to build on last year’s third place,” Chavarria said. “This is a make it or break it moment because we’re seniors.”

With the competition over, the teams waited for the judges to announce the winner and national qualifier.

“We heard third and second place get announced and after we heard both Roncalli teams get announced, thinking Roncalli was going to win, we were all kind of in shock,” Konley said. “We all started holding hands and Cameron was in awe, I immediately jumped up and hugged Sam in excitement.”

For Vidlak, who is the only junior on the team, the moment was one he won’t forget.

“I was insanely nervous,” he said. “We just put in all the work and hoped for the best. Holding each other’s hands in fear, it was an insane moment when they called our names.”

The Vinyl was awarded best poster, Urban Lounge was awarded trophies for best concept, best logo and the 2020 Nebraska ProStart Competition Management Champion.

The Bearcats will represent Nebraska at the national ProStart Competition in Washington DC on May 9.

Vidlak hopes his teammates see the moment as a victory and as good luck for the future of the program.

After thanking the judges and grabbing their trophy, Konley turned to see Liptac.

“Immediately after grabbing the trophy, I saw Tic (Liptac) down the row and I saw she was crying and I ran over there and hugged Tic because of everything she’s done for the Prostart program.”

As they embraced, Konley began to cry and said, “We did it. We pulled it off.”

Konley said Liptac genuinely cares about her students, both inside and outside of the classroom to see her student be successful. As everyone came together for a group hug, tears of joy began rolling down their cheeks after all their hard work paid off.

“It was surreal. For me, personally, I’m not in any sports. Prostart is what I have in high school and is what is important to me. This is what I’ve worked for, not just this semester, but all year for.”

Liptac had helped three teams with two projects each for state and expressed her excitement for their success after winning best recipe format, best restaurant concept, 2020 Nebraska ProStart competition champion, best dessert and best logo.

“We are so thrilled by this honor, and I am proud beyond belief of this team,” Liptac said. “They worked so hard to perfect their project and will continue to perfect it over the next two months for nationals.”

In her second year teaching the program, her students have won a state title and 10 trophies.