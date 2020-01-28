Orchestra students at Scottsbluff High School had special guests on Monday.

“I am so excited to play with the Omaha Symphony today,” Junior Emily Williams said to her classmates as she led them through a warm-up.

Members of the Omaha Symphony were in town to work with the students, who will join their performance at the Midwest Theater on Feb. 27.

Williams, a violinist, considered the chance to hear the symphony — and to play with them — “a great privilege.”

“They’re so good,” she said. “Getting to play alongside professionals — that opportunity is really special.”

She said she participated in a similar

program as a seventh grader, which led to falling more in love with music.

“It was amazing, just mind-blowing,” she said. During Monday’s class, Symphony members sat next to students, sharing music with them and offering tips to help them improve.

“This is a way we can really help kids grow,” Juliet Yoshida, a violinist with the Omaha Symphony, said.

Symphony violinist and lead residency teacher Anne Nagosky said the side-by-side concerts are an opportunity for members of the symphony to give back by providing kids with role models who are relevant to their interests.

“The way we learn anything is seeing people doing it professionally,” said Nagosky.

Erik Thorstensen, who plays viola with the Symphony, said he never had the opportunity to play side-by-side with professionals when he was starting out.

“I definitely would have liked it,” he said.

Thorstensen said that playing with professionals gives students a chance to see what is possible if they keep developing their musical talents.

“It can really help them break out of their shell,” he added, explaining that students may be timid when they’re playing with each other, but pros often bring a different energy. “They’re going all out and the students are just like, ‘whoa.’”

Two Symphony performances are planned at the Midwest Theater, though only one will include students.

The first is a family concert at 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26. The performance will tell the story of a bizarre illness keeping the orchestra from playing a concert.

The audience must team up with the Maestro to help Dr. Dolce and save the show. The program has a dynamic format that puts children in the center of the action and teaches them about the orchestra’s instrument families, according to the show’s description.

Tickets are $18-26 for the family show.

The students will join the Symphony on Feb. 27. The show begins at 7:30 p.m. and will feature a variety of music from across the years. Tickets for that concert at $26-36.

Tickets for both shows are on sale and can be purchased by phone at 308-632-4311, online at MidwestTheater.com or in person at the theater office, 1707 Broadway.

Like Williams, the other students are excited for the concert, but they aren’t the only ones.

“It’s exciting for us too,” said Yoshida. “We see ourselves in these kids.”

kamie.stephen@starherald.com

