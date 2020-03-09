Scottsbluff High School students invite the community to unravel the mystery and eat dinner as they present a one acts murder mystery “We’ll Be Right Back After This Murder.”

As the students work on memorizing their parts and put together their costumes, they are excited to engage with the audience throughout the story.

Berlin Quindt has been participating in the murder mystery dinner theater for three years and said she enjoys interacting with the audience.

“I enjoy telling a story and having a different-type of theater where you can interact with the audience,” Quindt said. “When I walk through the audience, it’s important to give them little bits of information to maybe throw them off without lying. That’s why you need to really know your character.”

With a new teacher leading the way, Quindt said this year’s mystery will be a challenge to unravel.

“Picking the murderer this year will be hard because you can link a lot of people to the person,” she said. “I would encourage them to be open-minded.”

Jaedon Marshall, also one of the actors, said the actors want to tell the story while having a good time and entertaining the audience.

“So, one guy dies and the police has to solve the mystery, but it gets complicated,” he said.

As the police question witnesses and suspects about evidence obtained at the crime scene, the media watch to see how everything unfolds.

“I’ve been watching 'Criminal Minds' to get mentally prepared because it’s as close to a crime show as I can get,” Marshall said.

Marshall said a challenge with telling the story is being comfortable with his acting and ensuring his character looks comfortable, so he doesn’t give away the murderer.

“If your head starts hurting, you’re going in the right direction,” he said.

Carlie Enns, SHS theater teacher, hopes the public comes for a night of entertainment.

“I hope the audience has fun and they enjoy a night of theater and good food,” she said.

The dinner theater will feature a home-cooked meal as SHS students invite the public into the house of the mystery.

The dinner theater is set for March 19 and 20 at 6 p.m. in the Scottsbluff High School commons. Tickets are $25 each. Purchase tickets https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/37383