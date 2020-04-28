In 2018 Andrew Alvarez told his story in Scottsbluff High School’s student newspaper. He shared his “quest to become a bad boy,” and the event that put a stop to it.

Without The Echoes, he said, he may not have had the chance to pass on a lesson he learned the hard way along to his peers.

“Before I joined Echoes, no one knew my story,” Alvarez, a senior who filled the role of the publication’s editor-in-chief this year, said. “I got the chance to share that experience with everyone at Scottsbluff High School with my column.”

Without the work of student journalists, stories like his may go untold, he said.

In a world full of misinformation, Alvarez believes journalism is as important as ever.

“Anybody can put out information online and anyone can see it,” he said. “It can look pretty real, but unfortunately, people bend the truth and it’s not.”

Like many seniors, his last year as a high school journalist has not gone as expected.

The closure of schools has forced newspaper and yearbook staff members to think outside the box to meet deadlines and make their voices heard. Coronavirus also changed the way the 2020 State Journalism competition played out.

“Most years, state journalism consists of high schools turning in preliminary submissions in the 25 categories ranging from newspaper writing to photography to yearbook layout to broadcast,” adviser Marqui Keim said.

Eight students in each category get to travel to Norfolk for the second round of the competition.

“This year, due to COVID-19, schools were judged on the preliminary submissions, so the top eight in each category scores points,” she said. “In the end, they total the points for each high school and the high school with the most points wins.”

Scottsbluff took the championship this year, with multiple students placing in some categories. They scored a total of 340 points with 25 entries placing.

“I am incredibly proud of them,” Keim said. “I also feel like I am keeping up with the legacy that (former adviser) Terry Pitkin left me. I am thankful that my students were trained by the best, Mr. Pitkin, and that he has been an awesome mentor to me.”

As editor-in-chief, Alvarez led a staff of 14. He wrote editorials, but also helped his team with their stories. He began having fun the first day he stepped into Pitkin’s Beginning Journalism class, and it hasn’t ended.

“I loved being able to work with everyone and bounce ideas off of each other,” he said. “I always try to think of multiple story ideas per section and when my staff members come up with great outside the box ideas, it’s just the greatest feeling.”

The pandemic knocked out two or three issues of the paper and the final issue of the school’s magazine, he said.

“Thankfully, we still have our website to post stories on,” he said.

Those stories can be found at scottsbluffechoes.weebly.com.

Sports reporter Emanuel Casillas joined Echoes as a sophomore and said he’s learned a great deal about journalism during his time with the publication.

“I enjoy playing sports but I’m not very good at them,” he said. “I enjoy sports writing because I can see the game from the perspective of the athletes and learn what went into the game, how they prepared, and what type of preparation went into the making of a single highlight play.”

When the coronavirus forced students out of the classroom, young journalists could no longer conduct in-person interviews or take photos. It also put an end to the spring activities season.

“When I realized all sports for the spring were canceled, I couldn’t help but think, ‘What now?’” he said. “Our entire section is dependent on these events taking place, but I believe we have done enough to make up for the lack of events.”

There were concerns about the yearbook, too, Keim said.

“COVID-19 has made our jobs a bit harder,” she said. “Thankfully, we had three quarters of school to work with. We are now completing the yearbook from home and emailing a lot of students to try to get pictures and quotes.”

A section of the yearbook is generally dedicated to spring sports every year, but things have been rearranged.

“There is going to be more student life pages and less sports pages than normal, but we left three spreads dedicated to spring sports,” she said.

Students have been reaching out to their peers to gather photos and thoughts on losing their final season.

“Trying to finish the yearbook during this time is difficult,” junior Liliana Cisneros, who joined the yearbook staff this year, said. “Some students that are planned to be on certain spreads are hard to get in touch with, or some spreads are changing completely.”

Beyond leaving spaces that needed to be filled, the changes have also brought the challenge of working together from home.

“It is hard not being able to have all of the access of Photoshop and other elements we have used in the beginning of the year,” said Cisneros.

For junior yearbook staffer Gracee Michael, the biggest challenge was the difficultly collaborating.

“During this time, there are a lot of hurdles to good communication because we are forced to do everything digitally,” she said. “When you are forced to communicate digitally, you miss a lot of the non-verbals that lead you to ask important follow-up questions. It’s also harder to see the passion that a student-athlete has for a particular sport.”

It’s difficult to manage the staff from far away, too.

“I do not get to see my yearbook students every day to urge them to get stuff done,” Keim said. “I just have to trust them a bit more than usual.”

She’s learned that she can’t control everything and has to resist her urge to be a perfectionist.

“It as been a long road of learning to be patient and let things for me,” she said.

Despite all the bumps in the road, the yearbook and newspaper staff are focused on the silver lining and their mission.

Alvarez said he’s grateful stories are still being read and that his staff could be recognized for their hard work during the state competition.

As he prepares for the final weeks of his senior year, he hopes others will follow in the footsteps of outgoing staffers.

“Not only are you going to have fun, you are going to make some great friendships through this program,” he said. “When students and staff members come up to you and tell you about how great your work is, it’s one of the best feelings you can get.”

Cisneros earned first place for her yearbook layout, and believes the entire book will be a winner.

“With the adjustment and the hard work of Ms. Keim and the rest of the staff, this yearbook will be remembered for a long time,” she said.

For Michael, the difficulty of being disconnected has been lined by the kindness and compassion she’s seeing from others. She’s learned not to take her classrooms, teachers and classmates for granted and to appreciate normal routines.

“During this closure, I have learned to prioritize my learning and create schedules to help me not feel overwhelmed,” she said. “I think one of the best things to come out of this situation is the opportunity to slow down.”

For Keim, it’s seeing the way her students have come together.

“They have made me proud to be a teacher,” she said. “For seniors, mourn for what you have lost, but know that life goes on — you will go to college and see this huge world and future in front of you, and you will realize how small of a blip high school really is in your life.

“I cannot wait to see the success stories you guys become.”