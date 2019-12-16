A Scottsbluff man who had been the subject of a search Friday has been charged in a complaint filed in Scotts Bluff County Court.
Matthew Arnold, 40, has been charged with terroristic threats, a Class IIIA felony; use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class IC felony; unlawful and intentional discharge of a firearm, a Class ID felony, and disturbing the peace, a Class III misdemeanor.
Arrest affidavits didn't note any threats against Arnold's workplace, which had been cited on scanner traffic as police searched for the man Friday. During the search, schools in Scottsbluff and Gering went into lockout procedures. Some businesses, including the business Arnold worked at, also took security precautions.
Authorities arrested Arnold Friday night after he contacted the communications center to arrange turning himself in.
Charges against Arnold stem from an incident at a Gering residence. According to an arrest affidavit, Gering Police responded to a disturbance involving a weapon at a residence in the 1800 block of 20th Street. Police were advised that Arnold was sitting in a white pickup at the residence, but he had left the scene by the time officers arrived.
Gering officers spoke with the resident of the home, a man who Arnold had been staying with since Wednesday, Dec. 11. The man advised that Arnold and his brother had been drinking the night before and had been kicked out of a local bar.
The man said he and Arnold had argued briefly, and during that argument, he had punched Arnold's truck. However, he said, the argument had calmed down and they had talked. During their talks, Arnold allegedly made a request of Arnold involving his wife and the man called the woman to tell her. Suddenly, he claimed, Arnold was outside the home, revving his engine, and the man realized that Arnold had taken his gun and ammunition. The man said that as he talked to Arnold, Arnold drove around the residence, allegedly pointing the gun at him and as he left, he shot the gun four times into the air.
The man said he had previously taken Arnold's weapon away from him, alleging a previous incident with Arnold and his wife. He told police that he thought that Arnold had become upset, believing the man had threatened his brother earlier in the night.
Charges against Arnold were filed on Friday and a warrant was issued for his arrest. He is expected to be arraigned Monday.
