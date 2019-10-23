A Scottsbluff man has been charged with the attempted murder of his wife, alleged to have attempted to drown the woman in a backyard pond.

Christopher Knaub, 44, has been charged with attempted murder, a class II felony; first-degree assault, a Class II felony, and attempted second-degree domestic assault, a Class IV felony.

Police began investigating Knaub on Oct. 19 after being called to a home in the 1700 block of Avenue N. A woman alleged that she and her husband had been fighting for several days. The husband, identified as Knaub, had left the residence prior to police arriving.

The woman told police that Knaub had assaulted her after she stood in front of a door to prohibit the man from driving while drunk. She alleged he grabbed her and dragged her back into a dining room and kitchen. She said she curled up into a ball in the corner as the man repeatedly kicked her and struck her in the face. She said he picked up a chair and hit her over the back.

While police were questioning the woman, she referred to “a pond incident.” Police asked her about the incident and she advised that about a month earlier, the two had got into a fight in their back yard and Knaub tried to drown her in a pond. The woman described the pond as deep and she couldn’t get her arms stretched out enough to push herself up out of the water. The woman advised that a neighbor intervened.

The next day, officers canvassed the neighborhood and a neighbor told police that several months earlier, she had been sleeping when her grandchildren woke her and told her of a woman screaming for help. The woman went outside, running across the street, and as she approached, she found the woman on the north side of the home, coughing up water. The woman told the neighbor that her husband had tried to drown her and the woman looked like she had been under water. Police were not contacted after the woman begged for her not to call police. Knaub had been leaving the home at the time that the neighbor came to the woman’s aid, she told police.

Knaub had also been charged Monday with third-degree assault in a separate case. In that arrest affidavit and the affidavit filed on Tuesday, police allege that Knaub’s wife has suffered significant injuries due to assaults allegedly committed by Knaub, including renal failure and a fractured rib that required hospitalization.

Knaub was arraigned on charges Wednesday and is next scheduled to appear for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 30. Bond in the case was set at $750,000.