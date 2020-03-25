A 29-year-old is accused of assaulting two people during a Tuesday, March 10, incident at a Scottsbluff home.

Brice Holcomb has been charged with one count of first-degree assault, a Class II felony; one count of robbery, a Class II felony; three counts of tampering, a Class IV felony; three counts of terroristic threats, a Class IIIA felony; and two counts of assault causing bodily injury to a person, a Class I misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit, police contacted three people, Lloyd E. Matheson, Eric E. Marshall and Deon Kloberdanz, after receiving a report of an assault and theft of a stolen vehicle in the 2200 block of W. 15th St. at about 2:22 a.m. on March 10. Officers observed that Marshall, who was lying on the couch, suffered a swollen black eye and had dried blood around his right eye and Kloberdanz had also been injured, with the left side of her face severely swollen and she was coughing up blood. The woman was unable to breathe and believed her nose had been broken. Doctors later diagnosed the woman as having suffered a facial fracture with muscle entrapment, a broken jaw and a broken noise. She had to have surgery as a result of the assault.

Matheson and Marshall initially police that two men had entered the residence, without knocking, and their faces covered. In later questioning, Matheson said he walked into the home with Holcomb. The man accused Marshall of being a snitch and ordered him to sit on the floor, repeatedly punching him in the head. Marshall was also ordered to lay on the floor and had been kicked in the side and the back.

Initially, Matheson told police that Kloberdanz came into the living room and she was punched in the face and told to shut up. Matheson later described Holcomb as going into another room and dragging the woman into the woman before hitting her and repeatedly threatening to shoot her. He also described Holcomb as wrapping a telephone cord around the woman’s neck.

Holcomb allegedly took the key’s to Marshall’s pickup and took Marshall and Koberdanc’s cell phones, with Matheson telling him that he could not let them call police. He told police Holcomb returned afterward, stealing methamphetamine and marijuana. Matheson described two other men as having come to the home and left with Holcomb, but he says they were not present during the assault.

Police located the vehicle at about 7 a.m. on March 10.

Later, in questioning with police, Marshall told police that he had defended himself. He said he was told that the person assaulting him was there “to make a statement.” Matheson, who had not been assaulted, had allegedly told the suspects that he would not call police until they had called him and he refused to let Marshall take Kloberdanz to the hospital until the call had come.

A warrant was issued for Holcomb’s arrest on Thursday, March 20, and he was arraigned on charges Friday, March 21. Holcomb is next scheduled to appear in court on March 27. He is being held on a $750,000 bond.