SCOTTSBLUFF — A 19-year-old Scottsbluff man who is accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old girl is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Carson Melchi has been charged with forcible sexual assault in the first-degree, a Class II felony. A complaint against Melchi was filed on Aug. 30 and a warrant issued for his arrest on Sept. 3.

According to an arrest affidavit, a Scottsbluff man had reported in May 2018 that his girlfriend had disclosed allegations that she had been raped by Melchi in the summer of 2017. Scottsbluff and Gering police interviewed the girl, who said she had met Melchi at a local business and he asked her to come to his home to play video games. She told police she went with Melchi and a friend to a home on Panorama Drive.

When she got to the home, she told police, they went to the basement and inside Melchi’s bedroom, however, there were no video games. The girl said that Melchi told her to take her clothes off and she told him “no.” The girl told police that Melchi took off his clothes and forced her clothes off. She described him as “tearing my clothes off” while she cried and kept telling him “no.”

The girl told police that Melchir raped her, despite her telling him to stop. Afterward, the girl said, they both got dressed and her took her back to the business and they did not speak during the ride. The girl said she encountered him one other time and asked him about the sexual assault.

Police interviewed Melchi on August 2018.

Melchi has been released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court for his first appearance on Friday, Sept. 20.

