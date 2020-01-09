Scottsbluff man accused of sexual assault

A 58-year-old Scottsbluff man is accused of sexually assaulting a young girl two years ago.

Charges against Mark Magdaleno were filed Monday, Jan. 6 in Scotts Bluff County Court. He has been charged with first-degree sexual assault, a Class IB felony.

In an arrest affidavit, authorities say that a Scottsbluff Police Officer had been contacted on Oct. 28, alleging that his daughter had disclosed to him that the father of her mother’s boyfriend had sexually assaulted her in September 2017. In November, police obtained a copy of a forensic interview done with the girl at a center in Rapid City, South Dakota. The girl alleged that the photo had occurred when she and her mom had stayed overnight at Magdaleno’s home after his son had been arrested. She said she had been awakened by the man assaulting her.

The girl said that she told her mother about the assault after it had occurred, but that her mother did not believe her and would talk to the man. She said that Magdaleno’s son had confronted the man. She also said she had told an aunt about the assault. Police interviewed the woman, who said she believed the girl, and that she had also talked about it with the girl’s mother and boyfriend.

The girl’s mother and her boyfriend denied that the girl had ever disclosed having been sexually assaulted.

On Nov. 25, police interviewed Magdaleno on Dec. 11. Officer obtained a search warrant on Monday and Magdaleno was arraigned on charges in Scotts Bluff County Court Wednesday, Jan. 8.

Bond in the case has been set at $350,000. Magdaleno is next scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 14 for a preliminary hearing.