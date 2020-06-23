A Scottsbluff man faces charges after authorities allegedly found evidence of improper relations with a teenage girl during a traffic stop.

Jason Allen, 19, has been charged with first-degree sexual assault, a Class II felony; possession/receiving a stolen firearm, a Class IIA felony; and carrying a concealed weapon, a Class I misdemeanor.

In an arrest affidavit, a Scottsbluff Police officer said charges against Allen stem from an investigation that began June 19 when Scotts Bluff County Communications dispatchers received an emergency call. The caller reported being followed by a driver in another vehicle as they traveled on West Overland.

Police conducted a traffic stop, pulling over a vehicle in which Allen was a passenger, along with two girls, ages 13 and 15.

An officer asked Allen to exit the vehicle and he was searched and found to be carrying a loaded handgun, which officers later determined to have been reported stolen in Bayard. He was placed under arrest and a baggie containing 3.2 grams of marijuana had been found inside a sock.

During the investigation, officers received Allen’s phone, which had a photo on the home screen of a man, who appeared to be Allen, and the 15-year-old girl, lying in a bed, partially covered in a sheet. An officer confirmed that the photo showed the 15-year-old girl. Allen denied that the photo was of the girl.

An officer asked the girl about her relationship with Allen, and she allegedly admitted to being in a relationship with him and having had sex with him one time.

Allen is being held in the Scotts Bluff County Detention Center on $70,000 bond and a preliminary hearing will be held on June 30.