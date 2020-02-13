Testimony is underway in the trial of a Scottsbluff man accused of sexually assaulting a 5-year-old girl.

Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks, who is prosecuting the case, outlined that the girl had previously disclosed to her parents the alleged assault the day after it reportedly happened, but it had not been reported to authorities. In 2018, the girl reportedly viewed a presentation during health class, recalled the assault and talked to her mother. The assault was eventually reported to law enforcement after the girl had begun counseling.