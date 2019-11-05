A Scottsbluff man initially charged with 15 counts of child pornography, sexual assault and child enticement has agreed to a plea agreement.

According to court documents, Ashanti Kelley, 20, pleaded on Oct. 21 to charges of first-degree sexual assault, a Class II felony; attempted child enticement by electronic communication device, a Class II felony; and four counts of possession of child pornography, a Class IV felony.

Kelley, who also is listed under the aliases of Ashanti Stout and Ashasti Kelley, had initially been charged with 11 counts of possessing child pornography, each Class IIA felony; two counts of child enticement by an electronic device, a Class ID felony; and two counts of forcible sexual assault, a Class II felony. He had been arrested in March 2019 in connection with an investigation that began in July 2017. Scottsbluff Police and Gering Police began investigating after Scottsbluff Police received a child abuse intake alleging Kelley had sexual intercourse with a 12-year-old girl. In a forensic interview, a 12-year-old girl disclosed that she had sent nude photos to Kelley after meeting the man online. The girl told police that Kelley had also sent nude photos to her as well.

In the interview, the girl told police she had met Kelley at a Scottsbluff business on July 17, 2017, and that she did not want to have sexual intercourse, but Kelley did.

On June 21, 2017, Kelley and the girl exchanged text messages and the girl and Kelley met at a Gering business. The girl told police she got into his pick up, where she says she was forced to undress and perform sexual acts. The girl alleged Kelley threatened her that he would distribute the nude photos of the girl if she did not perform sexual acts and that Kelley allegedly recorded the girl.

In October 2018, police applied for a search warrant and seized Kelley’s cell phone. A Nebraska State Patrol investigator reported observing three videos from Kelley on a social media account that involved young girls engaged in sexual acts and cell phone photos. Police attempted to identify the girls, but were unable.

Investigators contacted social media companies and had videos and other information preserved while obtaining a search warrant. Police were able to tie 10 pornographic photos and a video that involved the 12-year-old girl. Police were also able to tie the locations in the photos to the girl.

Kelley is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 18, 8 a.m., in Scotts Bluff County District Court.