A 42-year-old Scottsbluff man faces charges after he is accused of stealing a computer and other electronic computer during a break-in at a Mitchell residence.

According to court documents, Shane E. Hessler is accused of stealing a computer and electronic equipment that belonged to DJ Gibbons at a residence on Spring Creek Road in Mitchell on Monday, Jan. 20. A warrant was issued for his arrest on Tuesday and he was taken into custody.

Hessler has been charged with burglary, a Class IIA felony; terroristic threats, a Class IIIA felony; second-degree trespass, a Class III misdemeanor, and theft by taking, a Class I misdemeanor, according to Scotts Bluff County Court documents.

A Scotts Bluff County Sheriff deputy reported he had responded to a residence in the 1400 block of 11th Avenue to take a report of a burglary that had occurred at a residence on Spring Creek Road. The victim, DJ Gibbons, reported he and his girlfriend had been burglarized by a Hessler. The man alleged Hessler had entered into his trailer and stolen items and the burglary had been caught on video.

The deputy obtained the footage. Gibbons had not been home at the time, but his girlfriend had been asleep, according to the footage.

A second video had been taken, which stopped after the surveillance camera was also stolen.

Electronics, including two laptops, two wifi cameras and two phones, all valued at more than $500 in total, were reported to have been stolen.

The man told the deputy he had confronted Hessler about the theft and reported he had been threatened with a firearm by the man’s brother. The deputy also obtained text messages that included a threat to Gibbons that he would be shot. As authorities investigated, Gibbons also received additional text messages from the man that were threatening in nature.

Deputies obtained a search warrant for Hessler’s residence and reported in the arrest affidavit that the stolen items had been located. A woman near the residence directed authorities to an area with an old building where she told deputies she had observed a lot of people trespassing and that she had witnessed someone going to the property about 40 minutes after the burglary was reported to have occurred. Nothing was located in the building.

Bond in the case has been set at $250,000. Hessler appeared for arraignment on the charges on Wednesday and is next scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 28.