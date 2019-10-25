Scottsbluff man arrested, accused of ramming patrol cruiser

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol arrested a Scottsbluff man Thursday evening after the man allegedly drove his vehicle into an NSP cruiser during a pursuit.

At about 7:20 p.m. Thursday, a trooper attempted a traffic stop on a 1970 Ford pickup for driving with no lights near 21st Avenue and South Beltline Highway in Scottsbluff. Upon stopping, the driver, later identified as John Nereson, 43, of Scottsbluff, exited the vehicle and allegedly refused to obey commands from the trooper. The driver then re-entered the pickup and fled. The trooper initiated a pursuit, according to information released by Cody Thomas of the Nebraska State Patrol

The pickup then came to a stop near the intersection of East 17th Street and Portal Place. Upon stopping, the suspect put his vehicle into reverse and rammed the trooper’s patrol vehicle, while the trooper was still inside. The trooper then exited the cruiser and began giving repeated verbal commands to the suspect. The man continued backing into the NSP unit, pushing it into a building, at which time the Nereson’s vehicle became disabled.

Nereson exited the vehicle and attempted to flee the scene. The trooper successfully deployed a Taser and was able to gain control of the suspect and place him under arrest.

Troopers arrested Nereson on charges of attempted assault on an officer using a motor vehicle, use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony, willful reckless driving, operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, driving under the influence of alcohol, fifth offense, driving under suspension, criminal mischief, and traffic violations.

The trooper was not injured in the incident. Nereson was transported to Regional West Medical Center for medical clearance. He is in the Scotts Bluff County Jail and was scheduled for arraignment Friday in Scotts Bluff County Court.

NSP was assisted by the Scottsbluff Police Department, Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office, Scottsbluff Fire Department, and Valley Ambulance.